The Speedtail is Peak McLaren and It Is For Sale at Mecum's Monterey Auction
If this car looks like a rocket ship, that's because it is…. With only 106 models produced, the Mclaren SpeedTail could be called one of our most legendary and desirable supercars. Sending power to the wheels is a massively powerful engine that would startle even well-experienced racing car drivers and break the limits of traditional performance. On top of that, the extremely low production number set the vehicle apart from other brands with a more significant emphasis on volume. All these things make the SpeedTail an iconic sports car, and we haven't even gotten into the exterior styling yet.
MotorAuthority
Rare Aston Martin DB AR1 combines V-12 with 6-speed manual, and can be yours
Aston Martin and Zagato have enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship since their first collaboration, the now iconic DB4 GT Zagato first unveiled in 1960. Over the ensuing decades the duo has coined several such collaborations, including the DB7 Zagato unveiled at the 2002 Paris International Motor Show and limited to 99 examples.
MotorAuthority
Polestar 6 electric roadster locked in for 2026
Polestar may have only been established as a standalone brand for electric vehicles in 2017 (it was previously a Volvo performance sub-brand and before that a race team), but it isn't keen on taking the slow road to success. On Tuesday it announced plans for its sixth vehicle, an electric roadster targeted for launch in 2026.
MotorTrend Magazine
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
Classic Ford Bronco Restomod Comes With 460-HP V8 Or Electric Motors
The market is not short on companies ready to restore a classic car and modify it with modern conveniences. Kindred Motorworks is taking a different approach to restomodding, though. It aims not just to bring contemporary performance and reliability to classic cars but also to make maintenance easy. The first...
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS spy shots and video: Hardcore convertible coming with almost 500 hp
The Porsche 718 Cayman spawned the hardcore GT4 RS variant for the 2022 model year, and soon its 718 Boxster sibling will spawn its own hardcore variant. Our spy shots capture a prototype for the hardcore 718 Boxster with the unique Spyder body. It should arrive early next year labeled the 718 Boxster Spyder RS, or something along those lines.
This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars
Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
MotorTrend Magazine
Barn Find Dentside Restoration: Gears, Lockers, Disc Brake Conversion, and More!
From day one, our barn find Dentside restoration project was slated to be an adventure vehicle. We wanted our Ford F-100 to be a well-equipped overland truck that would have low gearing, big brakes, and locking differentials at both ends. This would be the bare minimum we would accept. Current upgrades include 35-inch tires, and 4 inches of lift. Let's talk about how and why we picked the parts and gearing for the dentside.
BMW M Celebrating 50 years at Monterey Car Week
BMW M will be celebrating 50 years the Monterey Car Week with a number of BMW M cars, this will include the new limited production M4 CSL and the new 2023 M8 Competition coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and more. BMW will also be showing off some of its original M...
After 100 Years of Classic Cars, Andrea Zagato Is Ready for 100 More
Andrea Zagato was introduced to the idea of joining the family firm at an early age. Each day he was chauffeured to school in an Alfa Romeo 2.6 presidential limousine, driven by his grandfather on the way to work. He resisted at first, having every intention of becoming a veterinarian. “But curiosity more about my father [than cars] took me to the company,” Zagato tells InsideHook, “and I actually started really loving it when I realized how unique Zagato is.”
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Sounds Like Heaven On The Autobahn
The Acura (or Honda, depending on the market) NSX is a supercar icon of the 1990s. With 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters), it's not too powerful by modern performance car standards. The one in this video solves that problem by strapping a supercharger to the 3.0-liter V6. The forced induction pushes the output to a claimed 395 hp (294 kW or 400 metric hp) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). Let's see what this machine can do on the Autobahn in this video.
MotorTrend Magazine
You Can Finally Buy a Dodge Challenger Convertible from a Dealership
The very second the Dodge Challenger was brought back into the Dodge lineup after a decades-long hiatus way back in 2008, fans were excitedly chattering about how good the muscle car would look as a convertible. Since then, body shops and other third parties have offered droptop conversion services for the Dodge Challenger. That's great, but it's also quite the commitment: First, you need to acquire a Challenger; next, you put in a ton of legwork to find a converter, go over reviews, and vet vendors. Dodge is about to make the whole roofless Challenger gambit way easier—by offering the option to order a new droptop Challenger through select dealerships starting August 16th, 2022.
Marvel At This Tiny Flathead Four-Cylinder Engine
If you have ever wanted to build your own tiny engine, a company called Stirlingkit has been making scale engineering marvels for a while. Its latest piece is a 17.5cc (1.06 cubic-inch) water-cooled motor measuring just 5.3 x 1.7 x 3.5 inches. In the video below, you can see the...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
yankodesign.com
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
RideApart
A Ducati MH900e Was Found In Its Crate Then Sold For $45,000 USD
It’s not every day that you see a bike still in its crate unless you work at a dealership or a manufacturing facility. It’s not every day that you also see a bike as rare as a Ducati MH900e but put those two things together and you have yourself a recipe for an insanely high auction price.
Girls Spurred Jay Leno’s Interest In Cars
It had to start somewhere. If you’ve been wondering how Jay Leno got started with his love of cars, now you have the answer. According to the comedian and auto collector, it was the opposite sex which first spurred his interest in automotive freedom. Really, it’s no surprise, since many young guys even today buy something like a Dodge Challenger or Ford Mustang to get the attention of girls, showing some things never change.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys
The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
