Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Megan Giddings' 6 favorite magical books
Megan Giddings is a professor and novelist whose new book, The Women Could Fly, is set in a dystopia in which witches are real and single women are monitored by the government. Below, she recommends six books that weave magic into their narratives. The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger (2021) A beautifully written blend of poetry, nonfiction, and research into what it means to be a person trying to do good — in this case, through herbalism and spells — and what happens when people treat that as a threat. Buy it here. The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings (2022) Jennings'...
13 of the best gifts for those who have everything
Clue Luxury Edition Board Game Amazon Take game night to the next level with this elegant edition of Clue. The board is 3D, with luxe mansion rooms under a glass playing surface, and the die-cast weapons have a golden hue. Who's the best gift giver? It's you, at your BFF's birthday party, with this Clue. $269.99, Amazon HAY Neon LED Tube Light Hay Light up their life with this neon LED tube, which gives any space an ethereal glow. Choose from three different sizes — small, medium, or large — and five colors: ice blue, pink, red, warm white, and yellow. Shopping for a Star...
Comments / 0