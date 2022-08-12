Megan Giddings is a professor and novelist whose new book, The Women Could Fly, is set in a dystopia in which witches are real and single women are monitored by the government. Below, she recommends six books that weave magic into their narratives. The Witch of Eye by Kathryn Nuernberger (2021) A beautifully written blend of poetry, nonfiction, and research into what it means to be a person trying to do good — in this case, through herbalism and spells — and what happens when people treat that as a threat. Buy it here. The Ballad of Perilous Graves by Alex Jennings (2022) Jennings'...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO