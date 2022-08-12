Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Invests $375 Million Into Affordable Housing, Are You Eligible?
On Friday, government officials, housing advocates, and stakeholders met in Philadelphia to celebrate the $375 million allocation in the 2022-23 budget that addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania to dedicate $375 million to create affordable housing
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Governor Tom Wolf and members of the General Assembly celebrated efforts to address the affordable housing crisis. $375 million will be used to create new units, repair existing residences, and fund home repairs. Lawmakers have said quality and affordable housing is a right. They also discussed how gentrification, aging infrastructure, and rising property values are some of the major challenges across Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Mastriano makes campaign stop in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, continued his bus tour with a stop at an airport in Indiana County on Saturday. Mastriano contines to ramp up his campaign at the Jimmy Stewartt Airport and touched on several hot button topics like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
abc27.com
Pa. abortion providers seeing increase in out-of-state patients
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania abortion providers are seeing an increase in patients from out of state. Planned Parenthood Keystone says the amount of patients seeking reproductive health care has doubled; Approximately 160 people have sought care in Pennsylvania since Row v. Wade was overturned. Residents of neighboring states, like...
Pennsylvania unveils plans for first-of-its-kind recreation area
The state’s new motorized recreation area preserves 5,600 acres of unique land and gives off-road enthusiasts a public place to drive. “So you think about the ecology, think about the economy and you think about the recreation, it all fits together all comes together on this site,” said Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). “It’s the biggest opportunity in my tenure in this role, to bring it all together.”
abc27.com
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania
State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
Pennsylvania reports 1st case of avian flu in backyard flock
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. (KDKA) — The first case of avian flu in a non-commercial backyard flock was reported in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced Friday. Chickens and a duck from a flock in Upper Mount Bethel Township in Northampton County were confirmed to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property, the agriculture department said. The department is reminding poultry owners -- backyard flocks and commercial producers -- to be vigilant, especially as wild bird migration season picks up again. The department said the newest infections come amid a weeks-long...
One of the Best Wineries in Pennsylvania Can Be Found Inside a Castle
You may not think of castles when thinking of Pennsylvania but the Keystone State is home to its fair share of majestic beauties. From the medieval style Fonthill Castle in the east to the historic brick Nemacolin Castle in the west, there are so many gorgeous gems just waiting to be explored.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clsphila.org
CLS Files Lawsuit to Challenge Pennsylvania’s Childline Registry
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On August 10 parents, caregivers, and community organizations filed suit in the case of A.W. v. Commonwealth to challenge Pennsylvania’s ChildLine Registry as unconstitutional. The suit, filed in Commonwealth Court, alleges that parents and caregivers are listed on the Registry and labeled as “child abusers” without first having a chance to defend themselves at a hearing, which is a violation of due process and the right to reputation under Pennsylvania’s Constitution.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
abc27.com
New avian flu cases found at Pennsylvania farm
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Multiple new cases of avian flu have been detected in Pennsylvania. According to the Department of Agriculture, a deceased turkey vulture, a duck, and chickens were found on a property in Northampton County. The Department of Agriculture says poultry and eggs continue...
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop at central Pa. diner
Kenny Aumack happened to be passing Capitol Diner in Dauphin County when he spotted Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m just here for a picture,” said Aumack, of Lindenwold, N.J., as he waited in the diner’s parking lot. “He’s a celebrity.”. Dozens of...
abc27.com
PA Senate Race: Mehmet Oz agrees to Nexstar-hosted Senate Debate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz has agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 5 at 8 p.m. Democrat nominee John Fetterman has not indicated if he will participate. A location will be announced in the coming weeks.
This is Pennsylvania’s favorite food truck order, study says
Ah, food trucks—tasty beacons of fast and delicious delights ‘round the country. But what fast and delicious delight does Pennsylvania’s population gravitate towards the most? Try guessing before reading on to find out. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania’s most popular dog name is this, says study. This study...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Troop L holding Camp Cadet
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L, which covers Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties, will be holding Camp Cadet from Sunday, Aug. 14 to Saturday. Aug. 20. The camp will be held at Camp Manatawny in Douglassville. The camp is a police-oriented summer camp for...
Sheetz announces limited-time donut that's out of this world
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Coinciding with the Perseid meteor shower, Sheetz announced a limited-time donut that's out of this world!. Available now through Aug. 15, the galactic donut is being sold at all 659 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The donuts retail between...
Comments / 0