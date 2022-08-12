Read full article on original website
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
One dead after shooting at Bebo’s Café in Knoxville
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday.
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
Missing Clinton man found dead, sheriff says
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Clinton man was found dead Friday, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced. Crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, in Little River on Aug. 12, according to officials.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville
Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses. Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to...
Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
Omari Thomas
Fired Knoxville Police lieutenant files appeal, seeks reinstatement
A former Knoxville Police lieutenant who was fired from his job in July following an internal affairs investigation has appealed the decision and is requesting to be reinstated to his previous position and rank.
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
