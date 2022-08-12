ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

The East Tennesseans said the diverse fisheries in the region prepared them well for their first tournament at Lake Hartwell. The Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas said that the vibrancy on campus felt different this year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The investigation is being led by the KPD...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, TN
Clinton, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Gatlinburg, TN
City
Tazewell, TN
County
Blount County, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle

The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blount Co#Nyrstar Mines
wvlt.tv

Missing Clinton man found dead, sheriff says

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A missing Clinton man was found dead Friday, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced. Crews with the Blount Special Operations Response Team and Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad recovered the body of Anthony Chris Haynes, 58, in Little River on Aug. 12, according to officials.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing teen last seen in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Fundraiser set up for Blount Co. deputy awaiting heart transplant

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A fundraiser for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy awaiting a heart transplant has been set up aimed at relieving medical and family expenses. Deputy Lydia Sharp, a mother of two, was first diagnosed with congestive heart failure in May of 2022, according to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
ETOWAH, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Omari Thomas

Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. SARA will let teachers and staff send alerts with the press of a button. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less....
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy