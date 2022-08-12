Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No cellphones when Penn Hills School District students return Aug. 29
Penn Hills students will be adjusting to a no cellphone policy when they return to school on Aug. 29. Superintendent Nancy Hines said the new policy comes after an observation of increased cell phone use within schools in the last year. Hines said Linton Middle School did a test trial...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Influx of young families stresses Freeport Area elementary classrooms
The Freeport Area School District continues to grapple with an influx of new families into the area and budgetary concerns. Several parents complained at Thursday’s school board meeting about plans to cut the number of first- and third-grade classes at Buffalo Elementary School from five to four. The school board voted unanimously to add two long-term substitute teachers for the school year at Buffalo Elementary to restore a fifth classroom.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Second Annual Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello is getting ready to host her second annual Family Fun Night later this week. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
Your Radio Place
Harrison Hills City School District Intervention Specialist Charged with First Degree Rape
CADIZ, Ohio — A Harrison Hills City School District high school intervention specialist has been charged with first degree rape of an adult. According to Cadiz Police, Clayton Crosier, 28, was arrested on July 30th following the rape the occurred at his home. Crosier is currently suspended from his position for the school district pending the results of the investigation. Crosier has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond and is set to go back to court on August 16th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staffing issues affect a local county’s emergency response, and a drug bust leads to the rescue of several children: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city The letter, sent by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride takes place Saturday
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - The fifth annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship ride is underway. It began at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center in Harmar. Officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in 2017 during a traffic stop. The ride travels 65 miles through the Alley-Kiski Valley. Following the ride will be a celebration including a meal, live music, and a gift basket raffle. The annual ride benefits the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. It has raised nearly $250,000 for the Allegheny County Police Academy.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Bags & Blessings To Hold Annual Auction & 5K September 9-10
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) A great event with a great cause returns once again to Beaver County. Now in its 4th year, Bags & Blessings will be holding their annual 5K on September 10 headquartered at Thursdays in Bridgewater, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. The event will preceded by a silent auction taking place from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on September 9, with proceeds to help Bags & Blessings continue their bags for those who are or have undergone cancer treatments, as well as its continued progress in the Tree Memorial Program.
Two Ohio Men Crash Plane While Conducting Training Exercises, Survive
The crash occurred late Thursday night.
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
wtae.com
1,000 motorcycles turn out for annual Brian Shaw Memorial Ride
A total of 1,000 motorcycles revved up Saturday to honor a fallen police officer. The bikes hit the road for the 5th annual Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Ride. The trip kicked off in Harmar at the Pittsburgh Shrine Center. Organizers say the event has become one of the largest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS!! Child Struck by a Vehicle in Ambridge
(Ambridge, Pa.) A child was struck by a car at 6th and Merchant Streets in Ambridge early Friday afternoon. Police and firefighters were still on the scene as of 2:00PM and no other information is available according to Beaver County 9-1-1. Social media posts stated that the child was injured...
beavercountyradio.com
Commonwealth of Pa Flags to Fly Half-Staff In Honor of Fallen Washington County Deputy
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Gov Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to fly at half staff to honor fallen Washington County Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Chad Beattie, who died while on duty Wednesday. Beattie responded to a call at the South Strabane Target and while on the a call a short chase...
beavercountyradio.com
Man Being Transported in Center Twp. Police Vehicle Shoots an Kills Himself
(Center Twp., PA.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier reported Friday afternoon that at 12;08 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, Center Township Police served a search warrant at 252 Geneva Drive and an adult male was taken into custody at that residence. He was being transported in a police vehicle to the Center Township Police Department and it is believed at that time the individual discharged a firearm while being transported and in custody. According to Lozier he now deceased. Because the male died while in police custody, and in order to insure an objective, outside investigation, Center Township Police referred the matter to the PA State Police.
Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested
Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in a credit union robbery on Friday has been arrested.
Comments / 0