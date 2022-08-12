(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) A great event with a great cause returns once again to Beaver County. Now in its 4th year, Bags & Blessings will be holding their annual 5K on September 10 headquartered at Thursdays in Bridgewater, with registration beginning at 8:00 AM. The event will preceded by a silent auction taking place from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM on September 9, with proceeds to help Bags & Blessings continue their bags for those who are or have undergone cancer treatments, as well as its continued progress in the Tree Memorial Program.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO