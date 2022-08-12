Rose-Hulman opens football practice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Coach Jeff Sokol begins his 12th year at the helm of the program. The Engineers are coming off an NCAA playoff appearance. Unlike last year where there were new faces at every offensive line position the O line is a position of strength this fall. But they will still have to replace quarterback Andrew Dion, running back Shane Welshans and receiver Noah Thomas.

As well as All American linebacker Michael Stevens but the Engineers reload as well as any team in the league. Coach Sokol has a few players that could play more this fall. “Grant Ripperda to replace Shane a guy who had a bunch of carries for us last year that we have very high expectations for and at the quarterback position Miguel Robertson has been our backup the last two seasons and you know he’s got some good competition from Ricky Easterwood and Dylan Settles so we’re excited to let training camp play out and see who wins these jobs.

(Defensively) Michael Stevens was the big guy we lost last year All American linebacker but again we’ve got some great players back Tyler Smith on the defensive line and Deven Cobb on the defensive line we’ve got Kyzer Bowen the linebackers and our secondary is all back and loaded it’s the best secondary we’ve ever had.”

The Engineers open the season on September 3rd at Depauw and the home opener is September 10th against Trine.

