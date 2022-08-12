Read full article on original website
Clay Oven ready to take off with Billings Central Rams, then Griz
BILLINGS — Clay Oven wants to be a pilot one day. Though that’s in the future, Oven has been flying pretty high since Thursday, when he accepted a scholarship offer and gave a verbal commitment to play football for the Montana Grizzlies. Two days later, after a second...
Inside look at MontanaFair draft horse expo
Jim Quade and his two-year-old horse, Maggie, were eager to get out to the ring. This year’s competition is their first time competing together.
Out and About: Grab a bite on the Southeast Montana Burger Trail
If you’re a fan of hamburgers we have the road trip just for you. There’s something called the Southeast Montana Burger Trail.
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains
BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!
Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
2 walk away with minor injuries after Montana plane crash
Two men walked away with minor injuries from a small plane crash Thursday night in Laurel, according to authorities.
Nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries
Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
Looking for weekend fun? Billings has you covered!
Are you trying to figure out something fun to do this weekend? Don’t worry; there is tons of fun happening all around Billings!. The 106th MontanaFair starts Friday, which is always a fun experience for everyone! QR codes will be around the fair to reduce time spent in lines. Debit and credit sales are at kiosks, so you don’t have to bring only cash to the fair. Take the kiddos out and enjoy over 30 fair rides, food, and loads of entertainment!
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
Plane makes emergency landing near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
Montana Lawmakers Ask for Special Session to Return $1 Billion
We spoke to State representative Bill Mercer from House District 46 in Billings on Thursday about a request by four Republican legislative leaders appealing for a special session of the legislature in order to return over $1 billion in overpaid taxes directly to Montanans. Mercer explained the purpose of the...
AG Knudsen helping Yellowstone County meet the MVD increase
If you’re on a long wait list for a spot at the Montana MVD, you’re not alone. There has been such an incredible demand to support customers in Yellowstone County, that AG Knudsen is offering a six-day mobile licensing event during the Montana Fair from Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th.
Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation
BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heavy rain and damaging winds possible
Summertime temperatures persist despite periods of clouds. Afternoon and evening storms will create pockets of heavy rain, wind gusts could be up to 50 mph.
MontanaFair gates open Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m.
BILLINGS, Mont. - MontanaFair gates open Friday, August 12 at 4 p.m. The fair runs August 12…
