Billings, MT

Clay Oven ready to take off with Billings Central Rams, then Griz

BILLINGS — Clay Oven wants to be a pilot one day. Though that’s in the future, Oven has been flying pretty high since Thursday, when he accepted a scholarship offer and gave a verbal commitment to play football for the Montana Grizzlies. Two days later, after a second...
BILLINGS, MT
Montana DNRC takes command of Deep Draw Fire in Pryor Mountains

BRIDGER, Mont. - A fire that sparked east of Bridger has quickly grown. The Deep Draw Fire was discovered Friday around 8:09 pm and is burning near the Big Horn/Carbon County line, the Montana Fire Info website shows. Carbon Alert reports resources from across Carbon County, DNRC and the Bureau...
MONTANA STATE
Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!. MontanaFair Day One. Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel blacksmith competes on History channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’

Laurel resident John Lockie forged his way through the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on an episode this past Wednesday. The program pits blacksmiths from all over the country against each other for the chance to win $10,000. Contestants are given a set of parameters which must be strictly followed in their construction of a functional bladed weapon. Judges evaluate the work of four blacksmiths through a series of tests until there are only two contestants remaining. The two who reach the end of regular competition are then sent back to their home forge to re-create an iconic weapon from history, and the blacksmith with the best blade wins a check for $10,000. Forged in Fire is in it’s ninth season on The History Channel.
LAUREL, MT
Fire burning near Big Horn County line quickly grows overnight

BRIDGER, MT
Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings. According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene. The Roadway will be closed for...
Looking for weekend fun? Billings has you covered!

Are you trying to figure out something fun to do this weekend? Don’t worry; there is tons of fun happening all around Billings!. The 106th MontanaFair starts Friday, which is always a fun experience for everyone! QR codes will be around the fair to reduce time spent in lines. Debit and credit sales are at kiosks, so you don’t have to bring only cash to the fair. Take the kiddos out and enjoy over 30 fair rides, food, and loads of entertainment!
BILLINGS, MT
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Custer County. At 1109 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 23 miles south of Terry to 16 miles north of. Volborg. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind...
BILLINGS, MT
Plane makes emergency landing near Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A plane had to make an emergency landing outside of Billings Thursday. The pilot reportedly had difficulties while taking off, and made the decision to turn around. The plane landed in a field and Billings police tell us only minor injuries were reported. More from this section.
BILLINGS, MT
AG Knudsen helping Yellowstone County meet the MVD increase

If you’re on a long wait list for a spot at the Montana MVD, you’re not alone. There has been such an incredible demand to support customers in Yellowstone County, that AG Knudsen is offering a six-day mobile licensing event during the Montana Fair from Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Red Lodge couple adopts new rescue while on vacation

BILLINGS, MT- Perry and Sue Roberts, a married couple living in Red Lodge, went on vacation in Idaho two weeks ago, and came back with Sage, a stray dog they found while out and about. "We left her for a week at the local animal shelter, and when nobody claimed...
RED LODGE, MT
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings

The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.

