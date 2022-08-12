Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Bluekatts vs Richland Springs August 9, 2022
The Bluekatts played Richland Springs last Tuesday in the Coleman gym. They won in 3 straight sets. These Coleman Today photos are from that match. The Katts will play on Tuesday, August 16th vs Rochelle IN Coleman. JV Blue is scheduled to begin at 5:00pm and Varsity will follow at 6:00pm. GO BLUEKATTS!
colemantoday.com
Bluecats to Scrimmage Friday, August 12th in Albany
The Coleman Bluecats will scrimmage the Albany Lions (Friday) in Albany. The JV is scheduled to scrimmage at 6:00 pm followed by the Varsity at 7:00 pm. GO BLUECATS!
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
colemantoday.com
Jr Business Academy Held This Summer
The Coleman Economic Development Corporation sponsored their 2nd Jr. Business Academy this summer. The first one was held in 2019, and three of the seven students for 2022 attended both sessions. The format was switched up this year to shorten the number of meetings that were held, students committed to two days, on July 11th and 12th. The Jr. Business Academy was held at the Coleman Public Library. Brayden Baldwin (2 academies), Jacob Alba (1), Braylin Miller (2), Oliver Crowther (1), Lear Vann (2), Lucy Martin (1), and Emerie Nicholson (1) were the participants this year.
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
ktxs.com
Overnight fire destroys Abilene home
ABILENE, Texas — A fire broke out a home early this morning around 1:00am in Abilene. According to a press release, the Abilene Fire Department arrived to the 800 Block of Hickory Street to find a single story home showing heavy smoke and flames. Crews immediately began work on the exterior of the home and second alarm was called to prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby structures.
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
koxe.com
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Get Ready to Chow Down & Shop at the Coleman Food Truck Festival
Coleman may be a small town, but its events are larger than life, including the Annual Food Truck Festival in December. I can't think of anything better than strolling the downtown streets of Smalltown, America while enjoying some of the most delicious food truck fare in West Texas. Throw in some Christmas shopping at locally owned businesses and you've got the makings of a fun-filled Saturday afternoon in Coleman.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Hidden Gems: 2 sisters-in-law restore old Comanche train depot one brick at a time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s rare that a train drives by the century-old train depot anymore. Even though the tracks are not often used now, if you look at the depot; you can see that the walls are still holding up strong, the original door still slides with ease, and pieces of history are displayed […]
GALLERY: The Abilene Zoo welcomes its second giraffe calf of 2022
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed in a brand new member to its giraffe herd Saturday morning – making the herd count tick up to 10! First-time mom, Malakia, gave birth to a healthy calf overnight and is doing well with her new baby. The zoo’s Animal Care Team will continue to monitor […]
koxe.com
Vehicle vs. building accident reported on 4th Street
Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Brownwood Fire Department and Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 4th Street and Indian Creek for a vehicle vs. building collision. Upon arrival, it was discovered a white Ram pick-up had struck the front of the building near a display of...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Timothy Paternostro, 29 Wanted for: Robbery Reward: $1,000 Tyrus Hart, 27 Wanted for: Burglary of Habitation Reward: $500 Jennifer Kennedy, 33 Wanted for: Exploitation of […]
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating after car crashes through Frontier Inn
ABILENE, Texas — A car drove into one of the rooms at the Frontier Inn on the 3200 Block of Pine Street in Abilene yesterday afternoon. According to officials, around 1:26pm Abilene police arrived to find an empty vehicle crashed into a hotel room. Witnesses say two people fled the scene. It was not reported whether or not anyone was in the hotel room at the time of the crash, but a guest in the room adjacent to the one impacted refused hospital transport and did not cite any significant injuries.
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
brownwoodnews.com
183 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 183 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 183 positives this week, 31 were PCR, and 152 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 79 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
colemantoday.com
Coleman EDC/CCC Board Approves Director Pay Raise, Hears Positive Economic News
The Board of Directors of the Coleman EDC, Type A and Type B, met Thursday, August 11, at 6:00 pm at Coleman City Hall. The Board approved the financial reports for CEDC (Type A) and CCC (Type B) as presented by Kim Little, EDC Executive Director. The Board heard from...
Crime Reports: Abilene Peace Officer injured while arresting local man for Criminal Mischief
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of Vogel Avenue – Burglary of BuildingA 46-year-old man was arrested for breaking […]
