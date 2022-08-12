ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

One killed in shooting on Philip Randolph Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person killed in a shooting reported near Philip Randolph Blvd. At 6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Randolph and Pippin Street to find a man 30-40 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Reeves
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Fiance#Crime Stoppers#Unsolved#Violent Crime
News4Jax.com

Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy