Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Man dead, suspect sought in Eastside Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead and police are working to track down the person who shot him Sunday evening on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Henson, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard...
One killed in shooting on Philip Randolph Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person killed in a shooting reported near Philip Randolph Blvd. At 6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Philip Randolph and Pippin Street to find a man 30-40 years old suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the torso on Jason Drive in Jacksonville
Police reported a man shot in the torso on Jason Drive on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday. He is in surgery.
First Coast News
Victim in Atlantic Beach shooting was five days from his 19th birthday, mother says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The victim in a shooting early Sunday in Atlantic Beach has been identified as 18-year-old Trevaj Cheek. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and screams early Sunday morning. She called 911. Video from a ring camera shows police arriving to the scene at Orchid Trace...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
News4Jax.com
Man in life-threatening condition after argument leads to shooting inside Westside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in life-threatening condition after a Sunday morning shooting during a fight on the Westside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the man in his 30s got into a fight with the suspected shooter around 10 a.m. inside a home on Jason Drive.
JSO: Man suffering life-threatening injuries from shooting on Jason Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person suffering life-threatening injuries after being shot near the 5800 block of Jason Dr. When arriving at the scene, officers located a man in his mid-30′s suffering from a gunshot wound to his midsection. JSO reports that...
‘Treyvaj was a good dude’: Shooting leaves 1 dead in Mayport; friends mourn
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Mayport on Sunday morning. Two people close to the victim said the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and a group of people close to the victim’s girlfriend. His friends said the victim was a...
RELATED PEOPLE
First Coast News
Man shot during argument on Jacksonville's Westside, in surgery with life-threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the torso on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday afternoon and is now in surgery with life-threatening injuries, police said. The shooting happened inside a house in the 5800 block of Jason Drive after an "altercation," according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Witnesses say...
Man dies from injuries after shootout on Orchid Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Atlantic Beach Police Department responded to a shooting on Orchid street. When they arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The victim was taken to a hospital; but efforts to...
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
JSO and JFRD join forces to help find endangered missing persons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is using science to save lives. Investigators are using a program called MEPSAR to find missing people. This idea was inspired by a local missing person’s case in 2019 when two young children went missing in a wide-ranged wooded area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
Jacksonville police need help finding a hit-and-run driver
Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman was killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver on New Kings Road near Redpoll Avenue. Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the vehicle and driver involved. The suspect vehicle could be a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed, one injured during stabbing at apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a person stabbed on 9400 103 street. When the officers arrived, they found a woman with a currently unspecified amount of stab wounds and pronounced her dead on the scene. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
News4Jax.com
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
News4Jax.com
Foul play suspected after woman’s body found floating in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found floating Sunday in the Nassau River. The body of the woman, who is between 20 to 40 years old, was found by an angler around 10:30 a.m. in the Nassau County portion of the river, not far from the Half Moon Island Preserve and Boat Ramp in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
News4Jax.com
Operation Cold Case: JSO hopes new tech will help solve 25-year-old homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is spotlighting a case from 1997 in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed Marlon Harris in the road. A JSO cold case detective explained to News4JAX that the back story to Harris’ death makes the case interesting.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1