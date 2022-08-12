Child hit, killed by driver of vehicle in Brownsville

Child hit, killed by driver in Fayette County 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Fayette County.

State police said troopers responded Thursday around 5:15 p.m. to Green Street in Brownsville for a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash. State police said the girl was killed in the crash, and the driver was taken into custody.

Police are investigating. It is not clear if any charges have been filed against the driver.

