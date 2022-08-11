After an off day to enjoy what the Bahamas have to offer, the Kentucky Wildcats resumed play against Canadian college basketball powerhouse Carleton on Saturday. Carleton has more national titles than any other North American college, winning 16 of the last 19 titles and has pushed several Division 1 schools to their limit. This includes victories in years past over the Cincinnati Bearcats, Ole Miss Rebels and even a 2014 Wisconsin team that went on to make it to the Final Four.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO