Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
EKU Sports
EKU Football Holds First Scrimmage Of Fall Camp
RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Roy Kidd Stadium as the Colonels prepare for the season opener on Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan. "I think it was a good ebb and flow of our football team," head coach Walt Wells...
A Kentucky Catfight aside, like Bryan Harsin said, we should all be an #EverythingSchool
Nobody does rivalries like the Southeastern Conference, starting with the spray paint on the Sistine Chapel of the genre, the Iron Bowl. But some of the most riveting storylines in the SEC develop when the call comes from inside the house, the circular firing squad reports for duty, you meet the enemy and he is wearing your colors, waving your flag before poking it right in your eye.
foxlexington.com
Bar raised at Woodford Co. after state semifinal trip
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Woodford County High School football team has entered a new era since head coach Dennis Johnson arrived seven years ago. His experience playing in the NFL and at Kentucky brought a change of culture, evident in the Yellow Jackets’ run to the state semifinals last year.
rockytopinsider.com
Kentucky Dysfunction Opens the Door for Tennessee Laughs, Praise, and Unity
There’s some dysfunction going on with the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington over the last 24 hours or so. And Tennessee is capitalizing on it. Let’s start at the beginning. On Thursday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET, The Athletic reporter Kyle Tucker posted a new quote from Kentucky head coach John Calipari while talking about his desire for the school to build a new basketball practice facility.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari on feud with Mark Stoops: 'I said the wrong thing'
John Calipari and Mark Stoops have been having a public back-and-forth recently after Calipari insisted Kentucky was a “basketball school.”. Obviously, coming off 2 10-win seasons in the past 4 years with the football program, Stoops took issue with that. Now, though, it seems Coach Cal is backing off...
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown 12U baseball team wins world championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown baseball team is bringing home a world championship trophy. Jeffersontown's 12-and-under Cal Ripken team defeated Mexico 3-1 in the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth Baseball World Series on Saturday night in Branson, Missouri. Jeffersontown pitcher Nolan White threw five innings and eight strikeouts in the...
wanderingwheatleys.com
VIDEO: 4-star DB Kenton Kirkland previews Monday decision between Florida State and Kentucky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines four-star defensive back Kenton Kirkland spoke to Noles247 regarding his upcoming college decision on Monday between Florida State and Kentucky. Kirkland's full video interview can be seen below:
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | UK's Barnhart counters Cal-Stoops friendly fire with some fire of his own
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the grand scheme of things, a basketball coach and a football coach trading public barbs would raise eyebrows anywhere, would be a problem for any athletic director. At Kentucky, it’s something different entirely. That’s why UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart was out on...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
WTVQ
Scott Co. Schools breaks ground on new high school site
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools will soon have a new location for Scott County High School. Friday morning, the district broke ground on the new location’s 80-acre property, which used to be home to the district’s agricultural program. School officials were joined by students,...
foxlexington.com
Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
foxlexington.com
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
