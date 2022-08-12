ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
USPS planning temporary price hike for holiday season

United States Postal Service customers may have to temporarily dole out more money this holiday season to send mail and ship packages. A planned hike, which is similar to adjustments made by the agency in previous years, has been approved by the Governors of the Postal Service and would impact the price of commercial and retail domestic competitive parcels sent through Priority Mail Express (PME), Priority Mail (PM), First-Class Package Service (FCPS), Parcel Select and USPS Retail Ground. International products will be unaffected.
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?

Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report has famously been a good place to work. It even paid its employees $15 an hour way before most places. Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits by providing photos and reviews. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
BUSINESS
