Pioneer Days comes to an end
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a weekend of activities bringing community members in touch with the past, this year’s Pioneer Days wrapped up. The events of the final day included raffles, RV races and a garden tractor pull. Visitors were also able to see a Phoenix Log Hauler brought into Eau Claire for Pioneer Days.
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
Chippewa Falls church gives back to community members with backpack and supplies drive
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Valley Vineyard church hosted their backpack and supplies drive Sunday afternoon. The giveaway, which has been going yearly for over ten years, gives families much needed help with school supplies for the upcoming school year. The church saw a long line of cars coming...
Chippewa Main Street hosts the 45th annual Pure Water Days and Riverfest
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Main Street hosted the 45th annual Pure Water Days parade and Riverfest Saturday. Jungle safari was this year’s, with Sheriff James Kowalczyk as grand marshal. Individuals attending the parade gathered along North Bridge Street to watch around 50 decorated floats and cheer...
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets
Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
Mayo Clinic informing public of phone scam
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public they have been made aware of a phone scam. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, this particular phone scam includes unauthorized use of Mayo’s name under the guise of selling insurance. Mayo Clinic Health System notes they are not an insurance provider and anyone who receives these calls can report them to the Federal Trade Commission. Anyone who has given out personal information to an unknown caller is advised to contact law enforcement.
Osseo-Fairchild School District holds open house for new technical education center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new technical education center at the Osseo-Fairchild School District will soon be welcoming its first classes. Students will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience with some of the machines used in a variety of industries in this new building. The technical education center has robotics, welding and other tools meant to help students advance their learning.
Man charged with homicide, arson in Chippewa Falls set for arraignment
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man charged with homicide and arson after a house fire in Chippewa Falls on July 27 is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan, who was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building without the owner’s consent,...
SportScene 13 for Sunday, August 14th 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express start their playoff run, facing off with division rival Duluth. Plus, two Eau Claire A’s teams continue pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, August 13th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express look to end the regular season with a win as take on the Rochester Honkers at Carson Park. Plus, the Eau Claire 14u and 15u Babe Ruth teams beging World Series pool play in North Dakota and Virginia.
Sports Medicine Clinic to offer immediate treatment to injured athletes Saturday mornings
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Saturday morning Clinic is set to soon provide injured athletes with immediate treatment. According to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System, injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System located at 1400 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire.
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
Man Responsible for Death of Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts Will Appeal Conviction to State Supreme Court
(Bob Hague, WRN) The man convicted in the deaths of a Chippewa Falls Girl Scout leader, her daughter and two other Scouts, is pressing forward with his appeal. The State Court of Appeals rejected Colten Treu, and now his attorneys want the state Supreme Court to hear the case. They're using the same arguments made before the appeals court, claiming Treu’s defense attorneys failed to accurately explain the impact of his guilty and no contest pleas.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple-vehicle crash
TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 10:04 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is cleared as of 10:04 p.m. No other details were immediately available. TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 8:36 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of traffic is...
Augusta Woman Arrested For Suspected Drug Use Around Children
A woman has been arrested for suspected drug use around her children. According to the August Police Department, on July 29th, just before 5pm, they were requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services and Department of Human Services with a home visit. Authorities made contact with 26-year-old Markie Geske at her home. Authorities stated she was uncooperative and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. She allowed DHS to enter her home, but would not submit a drug test.
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
