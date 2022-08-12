Read full article on original website
Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge.
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
Deadly I-35 crash under investigation
Bell County (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
Life sentence in hammer murder
Waco (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has assessed a life sentence for David Earl Johnson after earlier finding him guilty of murder in the February 2020 death of his own cousin, 58-year-old Michael Washington. Waco police had charged Johnson with beating his cousin in the head with...
Temple shooting under investigation
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers went to the 1800 block of East Ave. k around 1:30 a.m. to investigate reports of people hearing gunshots. While there, they found shell casings. Police then learned that someone...
Woman beaten, robbed, threatened with gun taken from her
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco police report a 22-year-old man is being held on multiple charges after a woman was beaten, had her phone taken and then was threatened with a handgun she had attempted to use to defend herself. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it...
Hit and run crash kills Ft. Hood soldier
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a hit and run crash that killed one Ft. Hood soldier. Officers received a call about a motorcycle crash around 12:40 Saturday morning near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Jesse Robert Cruz...
Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo Releases Concert Lineups
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo has lined up an impressive group of musicians to perform this year at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. The fair and rodeo is presented by HEB and runs from Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 16th.
Saturday morning crash kills one, injures four
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place around 4:41 a.m. It happened near the intersection of 1600 block of South 18th Street and 1800 block of Jack Kultgen Expressway. Officers say a Chrysler 300 was going east on S. 18th Street...
Lorena Leopards on the prowl for another state title appearance in 2022
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — The Leopards are coming off their most successful season in the past three decades and want to continue that into the upcoming season. Lorena won it’s first state title for the first time in more than 30 years last year. With that success comes the same expectations, but Head Coach Ray Biles said this new group needs to show who they are first.
HOT Fair and Rodeo releases musical line-up
Oct. 7 – Clay Walker with Jason Boland and The Stragglers. Oct. 13 – Giovanne & The Hired Guns with Holly Beth. Organizers are still looking for an artist to perform on Saturday, Oct. 15th. Tickets to the fair and rodeo will be available online beginning September 6th....
West Trojans anticipate big season after deep playoff run
WEST, TX (FOX 44) — “The Comma” as they go by in West, Texas, the Trojans finished the 2021 season undefeated in district play and set a school record for wins with a 13-1 record. Now David Woodard and West look to build on that success and...
Whitney Wildcats on the prowl for a district title
WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats enter the 2022 season fresh off a playoff win against Groesbeck in 2021 after missing the postseason in 2020. Whitney only returns eight starters but have tons of younger talent that will step up for first-year head coach David Haynes Jr. “The...
Troy Trojans try to return back to winning ways in 2022
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The 2021 football season did not pull its punches from the Troy Trojans in the first year under Head Coach Stephen Hermesmeyer. The Trojans went 2-8 and look to rebound this year. Many of those eight losses were close games, something Hermesmeyer believes his...
