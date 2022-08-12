Fort Hood Law Enforcement Agencies Make an Arrest

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – Fort Hood law enforcement agencies executed military police operations successfully without incident at 9:00 p.m. today.

A federal warrant was executed by multiple federal, state, county, and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies with the suspect being arrested.

For more information, you can contact U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command Public Affairs.

