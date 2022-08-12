Read full article on original website
Bikers choose this Airbnb for Sturgis Rally
Termes is a musician who travels for his work. When the pandemic hit in 2020, the work started drying up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Termes splits his time between Bozeman, Montana, and Spearfish but in 2020, he was worried about income and wanted to be around family.
Rain is planning to stick around for the next two days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The next two days hold the best chances for the possibility of some much-needed rain. Sunday could stay in the 90s depending on when cloud cover moves into the area and wind conditions. For Sunday we could see rain early on but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms would be in the later afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will remain until the early morning hours on Monday. Monday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday we could potentially flirt with the 90s once more. By Thursday we look to slightly cool down then warm back up as we head into the weekend.
Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show raises funds for D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery
SPEARFISH, S.D. — You wouldn’t normally use something like fish and cars in the same sentence, usually. But the two items went hand-in-hand Saturday in Spearfish at the DC Booth Fish Hatchery to raise money for the free family attraction. Through the Hot Rods for Hatcheries Car Show,...
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
Rallygoers share their experience as they pack up to head home
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
Attendance was up for the last day of the Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see somewhat lower temperatures the next few days as the hog summer ridge shifts east. Monsoon moisture streaming in from the southwest will bring a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the weekend on into the first of next week, but not everyone will see rainfall.
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
Former Olympian mother and son hosts volleyball camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been quite a while since Charlene Johnson competitively played volleyball, but she and her son are now on the road teaching girls what it takes to reach an elite level of play on the floor. Ben Burns spoke to Charlene and her son, Kaipo, about their special connection at their skills camps.
Six more injury accidents reported at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Highway Patrol reports six more injury accidents at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but no additional deaths. Four of the accidents resulted in serious injuries, including two airlifts to Rapid City hospitals. One airlift was a 55-year-old male driver who was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A, swerved to avoid an object in the road and struck a sign in the ditch 3 miles southwest of Lead. The other was a 56-year-old female driver who collided with another driver attempting to make a U-turn onto U.S. Highway 385, 16 miles south of Deadwood. The driver making the U-turn was not injured.
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants...
Sturgis leaves its mark on one man – and for a good reason
MEADE COUNTY, S.D. — Michael Anderson from Oregon is leaving the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with a very special gift for his wife, Joyce. “The one I picked is a pinup girl of my wife, and she doesn’t know it,” Anderson said, pointing to a nearly finished tattoo on his upper-right arm. “It’s a bit of a surprise.”
The Adams House, a Modern Marvel and yet Abandoned
Sitting on a prime piece of land, four parcels to be exact, is Deadwood, South Dakota’s crowning architectural glory. The Adams House. Many articles had been written about it in its heyday. One local newspaper reporter wrote: “When completed the residence will equal in point of beauty anything of its kind west of Omaha.”
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
