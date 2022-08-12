Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Bulls Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The next few weeks are going to be filled with trade rumors as there are still some NBA All-Stars available on the trade block. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who may have torpedoed his own trade value with the ultimatum that he recently gave to the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron ’Emotional’ Watching Sons Team Up for First Time
The Lakers’ star relished the moment of watching his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time.
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In
The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Deal Former Top Three Pick to Thunder
The Thunder could cash in chips for a young cornerstone center.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Mavs Sign 2 Free Agents to Training Camp Deals
With a roster spot still open, the Dallas Mavericks signed a few names to compete in training camp.
Report: Bronny James Will Likely Play College Basketball
The oldest son of LeBron James is one of the top high school prospects in the country.
Pelicans Selling Out of Season Ticket Options, Expects Schedule Next Week
The New Orleans Pelicans are close to selling out their season opening game and expects to know the opponent next week.
Yardbarker
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Spurs Get Young Talent from Clippers in Jakob Poeltl Trade Scenario
Unloading Poeltl nets a prospect with All-Star level potential in this hypothetical trade.
Bill Russell and the future of league-wide jersey retirements
The NBA broke a long-standing tradition on Thursday with the announcement that they would retire No. 6 across the entire league, in honor of NBA great Bill Russell who died on July 31. Any players currently wearing the number are allowed to continue doing so, but no new No. 6 jerseys will be issued.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Ja Morant Reacts to Warriors vs. Grizzlies Christmas Matchup
Ja is excited for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors rematch
2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown
Teams around the NBA are beginning to release their preseason schedules ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season. Here is what each team has released.
Stephen Curry’s Warriors teammate headlines Team USA roster for World Cup qualifiers
Team USA will be looking to reclaim the top spot from defending champions Spain in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their quest for gold continues with a couple of qualifying games coming up at the end of this month, and according to reports, new Golden State Warriors signing Mac McClung is set to headline the 12-man squad.
Draymond Green Reveals All-Time Starting Five
Draymond has Steph Curry, LeBron James, and three former stars in his starting five
Fowles' career, Lynx's season comes to an end in loss to Sun
The Lynx couldn't come up with a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Anthony Edwards Tweets Out Amazing Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards sent out a tweet.
Former Dallas Mavericks 1st Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Anderson, who has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers is still a free agent on August 12.
Oregon Ducks targeting son of NBA star as next piece to historic recruiting class
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has assembled arguably the best recruiting class in program history. But Dana Altman isn't finished. So far, Oregon's three-man class consists of Montverde Academy five-star power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep ...
