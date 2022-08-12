ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
Golden Knights Foundation hosts school supply drive for teachers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hockey season is still a few weeks away, but the Vegas Born pride was on full display Saturday. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Public Education Foundation partnered to provide school supplies for teachers in the Las Vegas community. Teachers were able to drive to...
College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
National Weather Service: 2022 Las Vegas monsoon season is wettest in 10 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been a wet week in Las Vegas. There is a slight chance for more storms Friday afternoon, primarily over the higher terrain and areas to the east of Las Vegas, but they are still possible in the valley. Thunderstorms are possible every day on the 7-day forecast as monsoon season continues. Afternoon highs will remain below normal in the mid and upper 90s each day, though the humidity will make it quite uncomfortable.
Crossroads Kitchen serving up plant-based meals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's plant-based dining. For most people, it's unappetizing, but at Crossroads Kitchen inside of Resorts World, they're changing the game. Joining us now with more is the Vice President of Operations, Brad Brown.
Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
