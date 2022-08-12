Read full article on original website
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
news3lv.com
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
news3lv.com
Several CCSD schools without A/C for first week of class, aging units partly to blame
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — At least four Clark County School District (CCSD) schools currently have broken air conditioning units in at least portions of the buildings. Multiple teachers and parents reached out to News 3 concerned about the situation during the Las Vegas summer heat. The average high during...
news3lv.com
After storm leads to 2 deaths, group works to help those in tunnels under Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The monsoonal weather has been relentless across Southern Nevada, activating many lifesaving water rescues and recoveries. One person was recovered from the channels Thursday night but later died at United Medical Center Southern Nevada (UMC), while a second body was discovered in a pile of debris.
Two Las Vegas locals hit jackpots at Rampart Casino in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple of Las Vegas valley locals hit it big while visiting Rampart Casino on Friday. A spokesperson for the Summerlin resort said the first winner got a $55,472 jackpot while playing Dragon Cash in the morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Driver busted for...
news3lv.com
Officials: Shooting reported at Las Vegas airport unfounded
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Reports circulated early Sunday morning that there had been a shooting at Harry Reid International Airport. It was reported around 4:34 a.m. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells News 3 that the reports are unfounded. A loud noise in Terminal 1 startled citizens in the area.
news3lv.com
Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday. Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her...
news3lv.com
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
Golden Knights Foundation hosts school supply drive for teachers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hockey season is still a few weeks away, but the Vegas Born pride was on full display Saturday. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and Public Education Foundation partnered to provide school supplies for teachers in the Las Vegas community. Teachers were able to drive to...
news3lv.com
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
news3lv.com
"Unfounded" reports of shooter cause airport panic, third false alarm in Vegas since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A loud noise near ticketing in Terminal 1 triggered mass panic and fears of an active shooter at Harry Reid International Airport in the early morning hours on Sunday in Las Vegas. According to police, a call came in for reports of a shooting at...
news3lv.com
College basketball NIT tournament coming to Las Vegas in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Next year's college basketball National Invitation Tournament will be played in Las Vegas. The NCAA announced on Friday that the semifinals and championship game for the NIT will be held at Orleans Arena on March 28 and 30. The first and second rounds and quarterfinals...
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
news3lv.com
6-year-old Phoenix boy in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 6-year-old Arizona boy at the center of an AMBER Alert was found safe in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Phoenix Police Department said Gerardo Barrera was located after local police got a call when the vehicle was last seen at a fast food restaurant. Both he and his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas, were found inside the restaurant.
news3lv.com
Car ownership costs surge in 2022, fueled by high gas prices
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — According to a new report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), the cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2022 is up dramatically over last year. The AAA report considered numerous vehicle expenses, including monthly payments, insurance, maintenance and fuel. “How do I feel...
news3lv.com
National Weather Service: 2022 Las Vegas monsoon season is wettest in 10 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been a wet week in Las Vegas. There is a slight chance for more storms Friday afternoon, primarily over the higher terrain and areas to the east of Las Vegas, but they are still possible in the valley. Thunderstorms are possible every day on the 7-day forecast as monsoon season continues. Afternoon highs will remain below normal in the mid and upper 90s each day, though the humidity will make it quite uncomfortable.
Back to School Mental Health: 'There are opportunities for us to learn'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With kids back in school for the first time this week, mental health experts say these transitions are crucial for starting a mental health conversation at home -- if you haven't already. News 3's Marie Mortera spoke with Reggie Burton, founder of the Avery Burton...
news3lv.com
Crossroads Kitchen serving up plant-based meals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's plant-based dining. For most people, it's unappetizing, but at Crossroads Kitchen inside of Resorts World, they're changing the game. Joining us now with more is the Vice President of Operations, Brad Brown.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian hit by car near Flamingo, Rainbow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported around 8:40 a.m. on Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to UMC with critical injuries. This...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police and Fire help 100-year-old woman celebrate birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Henderson helped a resident celebrate a milestone birthday this week. Police officers and firefighters greeted Bonnie Scheffler as she marked turning 100 years old on Thursday. Bonnie is a resident of Revel Nevada, an independent living community. The Henderson Police Department shared...
