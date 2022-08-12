ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

Hologram Harry Caray leads 7th-inning stretch at Field of Dreams, creeps everyone out

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Perhaps that didn’t turn out quite how Fox executives and producers envisioned it.

A hologram of legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray led the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the Field of Dreams game Thursday evening in Dyersville, Iowa – and that basically creeped everyone out.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction.

Chicago, IL
