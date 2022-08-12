Maryland coach Mike Locksley surprises 2 specialists with scholarships during Baltimore Ravens preseason game

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the secondary surplus, Lamar Jackson’s red zone improvement and more | COMMENTARY
The Ravens already had a surplus of talent in the secondary at the start of training camp, but it has grown significantly with the emergence of rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams. They have eight cornerbacks on the current roster, including Pro Bowl performers Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, proven veterans like Daryl Worley, Kyle Fuller, David Vereen and Robert ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz says Iowa would be 'stupid' to redshirt true freshman DL in 2022
Kirk Ferentz did not mince his words when it came to discussing true freshman Aaron Graves. The highly-touted defensive lineman has had an impactful fall camp, and it sounds like Graves will be playing in his first year with the program. Following Saturday’s scrimmage, Ferentz was asked about Graves. The...
Ravens training camp observations on WR Rashod Bateman’s big day, secondary help and more
At his introductory news conference last year, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was asked whom he models his game after. The first-round draft pick’s answers made sense: Keenan Allen and Davante Adams, two perennial Pro Bowl wideouts better known for their releases at the line of scrimmage than any scouting combine measurables. On Saturday, in his best training camp practice since a ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud on executing at OSU: 'Whenever we lose is when we beat ourselves'
CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes do not lack confidence. Part of that is putting together one of the best offensive attacks in the nation last season with a number of key pieces back for 2022. Unfortunately, Ohio State was doomed in 2 key losses last season: against Oregon and at...
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming
For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route
Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Sports analyst RJ Young names preseason Top 25 with 5 B1G teams
FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young has released his first top 25 of the 2022 College Football season and 5 B1G schools were a part of the list. Young has Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan State at No. 7, Iowa at No. 16, Minnesota at No. 22, and Wisconsin at No. 24.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Week 1 Saturday schedule features 8 games
NFL preseason action leading up to the regular season is here!. Across the league, NFL teams are gearing up for the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to gear up for a repeat run to the Super Bowl while the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to put last year’s tough defeat in the past.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces key WR to miss 2022 with season-ending injury
Redshirt senior wide receiver Avery Davis was set to make an impactful 2022 season for Notre Dame after recovering from a torn ACL in the previous season. On Friday, Davis suffered another setback in his comeback as he suffered an ACL injury on his other knee in practice, forcing him to miss the entire 2022 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen updates timeline for determining QB battle at Indiana
Tom Allen updated the timeline for when Indiana’s starting quarterback will be announced. Indiana will wait to announce the starting quarterback until kickoff for the first game of the season against Illinois on Sept. 2. The starting quarterback will be a mystery until the offense takes the field for the opening possession against Illinois and it seems like Allen is happy to keep it that way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Illinois edge rusher records sack in NFL debut
Former Illinois edge rusher Owen Carney Jr. is among the players looking to use the preseason to secure a potential roster spot with the Miami Dolphins. Carney accounted for 2 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in Miami’s first preseason game as they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24 on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State reveals recipient of 'Block O' jersey for 2022
Ohio State’s tradition of the Block O jersey continues as the Buckeyes have named graduate student and wide receiver Kamryn Babb the recipient of the #0 jersey, the team announced on Saturday. The “Block O” jersey is in special memory of former Ohio State player Bill Willis and College...
saturdaytradition.com
State College native Keaton Ellis opens up on playing for Penn State, reveals best memory as a fan
Penn State has a host of players on its 2022 roster that played high school football within Pennsylvania borders. But two players, safeties Jaden Seider and Keaton Parks, attended State College Area High School, just 2-and-a-half miles away from Beaver Stadium. Parks, entering his 4th season in Happy Valley, recorded 18 tackles across 11 games in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ronnie Bell addresses possibility of working on special teams following injury in 2021
Ronnie Bell is coming to the field in 2022 after missing much of 2021 with an injury. Now, he’s gearing up for the big year he was destined for last season. Last season, Bell had a huge 76-yard touchdown catch in the season opener and another ridiculous one-handed grab that was waved off with a penalty. Unfortunately, his season ended after he went down during a solid punt return.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Penn State
The Big Ten Network is out and about for its annual fall bus tour throughout training camps across the conference. The Penn State stop was recently, and analyst Joshua Perry shared his three key takeaways from the stop. Perry’s takeaways highlighted the leadership, skill on both sides of the ball...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryland Hauser, 2023 TE and son of 'Yellowstone' actor, drawing interest from B1G programs
Ryland Hauser is known for his skills on the high school football field to some, while others recognize him for being the son of a Yellowstone actor. Two B1G schools have shown interest in Hauser as a football recruit. Hauser’s father, Cole Hauser, is one of the main characters on...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan lands 14th commitment for 2023 with pickup of TE out of California
Michigan football is working on rounding out its 2023 recruiting class, and the Wolverines picked up a commitment on Saturday. The player is Zack Marshall, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Carlsbad, California. Marshall has generated Power 5 offers from Utah, Arizona and California before committing to the Wolverines.
Comments / 0