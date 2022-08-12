ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY to open cannabis dispensary license applications

By James Battaglia, Melanie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Office of Cannabis Management announced Thursday it will begin accepting applications for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licenses in two weeks.

License applications will be available on August 25, first for those who have a marijuana-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act. Those who have had a close relative with a marijuana-related conviction in New York State will also be first in line.

Applicants must also have experience owning and operating a “qualifying” business.

Applications will be accepted through September 26. The Office of Cannabis Management has posted a resource page to help those seeking more information.

RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

