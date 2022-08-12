Read full article on original website
Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension
Nobody is happy about the Fernando Tatis Jr. news. The San Diego Padres star shortstop got suspended for 80 games due to PEDs on Friday. The incident drew a number of bold takes from people around the league. For the Padres, GM AJ Preller and pitcher Mike Clevinger both shared their honest thoughts on the […] The post Padres’ Joe Musgrove sends stern message to Fernando Tatis Jr amid 80-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees
The latest matchup in the most-heated rivalry in baseball featured a rare moment of admiration for the opposition. Andrew Benintendi faced the Boston Red Sox for the first time since being traded to the New York Yankees in Fenway Park. Although he was not traded directly there, his history with the Sox was impossible to […] The post ‘It’s a little strange, obviously’: Andrew Benintendi sounds off on returning to Boston for first time with the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves Angels must make
The Los Angeles Angels are in the midst of a disappointing season. After a strong start to the year, the wheels completely fell off and the Halos are near the bottom of the division once again. This is a ball club that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2014. And fans are growing even more frustrated given the success of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Angeles need to turn things around. Other than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have become an afterthought in Southern California.
Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million
Houston Astros star pitcher Framber Valdez has emphatically established himself as one of the more dominating hurlers in the American League. And his run of form is being noticed by those around him. Astros catcher Martin Maldonado spoke with reporters following Valdez’s start on Thursday. During his media availability, he dropped a bombshell assessment on […] The post Astros star Framber Valdez’s hilarious response to claim he’s worth $200 million appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition
Kansas City Chiefs icon Len Dawson is reportedly in critical condition, with latest reports noting he is in hospice care. For those not familiar with the term, Mayo Clinic explained that hospice care is for “people who are nearing the end of life,” with services provided to maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients. While […] The post Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout
Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Angels were among the notable sellers at last week’s MLB trade deadline. They decided to part ways with three players, including closer Raisel Iglesias, as they traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for starting pitcher Tucker Davidson and reliever Jesse Chavez. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did not end up […] The post Rumor: The real reason why Yankees, Mets failed to acquire Raisel Iglesias ahead of trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trey Mancini’s role for Astros amid Michael Brantley injury update revealed
The Houston Astros originally acquired Trey Mancini to be an extra bat in an already impressive lineup. His goal was to simply smash baseballs all over Minute Maid Park. However, Mancini’s role may have just changed with the recent Michael Brantley injury news. Brantley is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Astros’ GM James Click shared what Mancini’s new role may be moving forward, per Mark Berman.
Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made
At the 2022 MLB trade deadline the reigning World Series Champion Atlanta Braves made a series of quality additions to their rotation. With the onboarding of Robbie Grossman, Ehire Adrianza, Jake Odorizzi, and Raisel Iglesias the Braves hope to run it back and stay on the winning path. As they continue to fight on and […] The post Braves: 1 MLB trade deadline move Atlanta should have made appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is the start of a new era for the Houston Texans. In the offseason, the Texans fired head coach David Culley after a 4-13 season and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Houston will be without Deshaun Watson on the roster for the first time since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded […] The post 2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade
Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team. According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade
Ex-Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo was traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the deadline. However, Castillo, the top starter available, had many suitors. One such team, the New York Yankees, were very much in on the All-Star hurler. Shortly after the deal to the Mariners, it was reported that the Yankees’ talks with the […] The post The star prospect Yankees offered Reds for Luis Castillo before Mariners trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans
The Baltimore Orioles have not been among the heavy spenders in free agency over the years, but according to general manager Mike Elias, this is set to change soon. Elias recently took some time to speak on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, where he noted that he plans to be much more aggressive in the […] The post Orioles GM Mike Elias’ bold plans for free agency will excite Baltimore fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ian Happ, Cubs roll over Reds
Ian Happ continued to torment the Cincinnati Reds with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win Saturday night. Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds.
‘You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here’: Jacob deGrom gets brutally honest on restrictions in return from injury
Jacob deGrom has been pretty close to perfect in his return from the injured list to the New York Mets starting rotation. Through three starts, he has just a 1.62 ERA, proving he hasn’t lost a step despite not pitching in a major league game in over a year.
