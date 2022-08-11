PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The JJ Arcega-Whiteside era in Philadelphia has come to an end. The Eagles on Monday traded the wide receiver-turned-tight-end to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Stanford University, but his collegiate success...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO