CBS News

Eagles trade JJ Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The JJ Arcega-Whiteside era in Philadelphia has come to an end. The Eagles on Monday traded the wide receiver-turned-tight-end to the Seattle Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi. Arcega-Whiteside was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Stanford University, but his collegiate success...
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
