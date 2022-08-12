Deerfield football brings back key veterans and sets record for turnout for upcoming season

The excitement level for the Deerfield football team is at the highest it's been in years.

With that excitement comes turnout, which is also at the highest it's been in head coach Derek Sweger’s tenure.

The only problem was that the team didn’t even have enough helmets for all the players. By the time equipment was passed out on Tuesday, August 2, that problem was solved, and there were enough helmets for everybody.

“It’s a really exciting time for the program,” said Sweger. “The kids are excited, we have numbers that we haven’t had before, which is going to make practices better, make the depth better and the program better from top to bottom.”

The Demons went 3-7 in 2021, but return many starters who enter their senior season. Senior quarterback Tommy Lees enters his third season under center. Lees was named to the Dave Krieg Award Preseason Watch List, an award given to the best senior quarterback in Wisconsin.

“I came into my sophomore year not knowing what I was doing,” said Lees. “To see that I’ve come this far is impressive, and it’s only going to go up from here.”

Lees took second team on the Trailways All-Conference team after throwing for 1,624 yards with 18 touchdowns. Not only a threat to throw the ball, Lees was the team’s leading rusher with 714 yards and nine touchdowns.

“Tommy has a really good arm, is very slippery and his top-end speed surprises you until he gets by you,” said Sweger. “We are going to go on offense as far as he takes us.”

Along with Lees returning at quarterback, junior running back Jackson Drobac returns after recording 50 rushing attempts for 216 yards and a touchdown last season. Drobac also caught 23 passes for 217 yards and scored three touchdowns.

“I’m going to be out there talking to all of the younger guys, trying to get them to work hard for these seniors that have been in the program for four years,” said Drobac.

The graduations of Collin Klade and Dayton Lasack leave the Demons without their top two receivers from last season. Sophomore wide receiver Zach Hanson gained experience last season when injuries vaulted the freshman into the lineup. Hanson caught 15 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

“Zach has just dedicated himself to the weight room,” said Sweger. “He probably put on a good 15 pounds of muscle since last year.”

On defense, the Demons will look to improve after allowing 44 points per game. Dan Goodman takes over as defensive coordinator and will look to replace the production of Lasack and Vincent Mancheski, the team’s leading tacklers from last season.

The strongest unit for the defense will be the linebackers. Senior linebacker Mason Betthauser recorded 50 tackles and forced a fumble last season.

“We’re all going to work hard and we’re going to give everything we got,” said Betthauser. “We’re going to go out there like every game is our last and see where it gets us.”

Along with Betthauser, Drobac and junior Austin Anderson return after both recorded over 20 tackles.

“Austin Anderson is just sharp as a tack,” said Sweger. “He gets himself in the right spot, which is just 90% of the game.”

In the secondary, Lees picked off three passes, forced two fumbles and recorded 42 tackles. On the defensive line, senior Robby Cole recorded two sacks with 26 tackles.

“These kids are after it,” said Sweger. “They’ve put in the time and the effort and they want to be good, they want to take that next step and we’re really excited for the season to play out.”

The roster includes seniors Tommy Lees, Elliot Bender, Robby Cole, Mason Betthauser, Hunter Milinowski, Riley Gust and Pierce Manning. The juniors are Eli Key, Cody Curtis, Austin Anderson, Jackson Drobac, Quin Sylvester, Wayne Thompson and Cam Gerry.

The sophomores are Evan Grosvold, Martell Love, Jeremy Kerplanek, Dane Schwoerer, Zach Hanson, Trenton Bergeron, Will Brattlie, Mesfin Drexler, Piper Ryan, Camron Bair, Stephen Bagley, Noah Caygill, Bryce Jones, Ethan Minholtz, Xavier Valdes, Bryce Eickhoff, Myles Sodoberg and Wyatt Brattlie. Noah Maginn, Sam Haines, Chance John, Bryce Cresteel, Declan Pohlman, Grady O’Rourke, Torren Beird and Amari Robinson make the team as freshmen.

Deerfield opens the season at 6 p.m against Dodgeland High School on Friday, August 19.