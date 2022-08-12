Clarifying how the new 988 lifeline works should you decide to call it

Read full article on original website
NEISD worker shortage forces 1,200 students onto waitlist
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's second largest school district, Northeast ISD, is facing a severe worker shortage for their after school program. That has forced the district to put about 1,200 kids on a waitlist for the program. "Oh, it's heart breaking," NEISD Executive director of adult and community education...
Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community
SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center
SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
No insulin price cap for those with commercial insurance in Inflation Reduction Act
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Friday the House passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill addressing everything from climate change to health care. But the latest version of the bill scrapped one provision that many people with diabetes say they were depending on to afford life-saving medication. Robbie Shepherd is a...
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
Even as San Antonio's residential real estate market cools, average cost of house rises
SAN ANTONIO - What used to be a sizzling San Antonio real estate market has slowed down over the past few months. "It's still a sellers market in my opinion but I think it’s been a little bit more fair to buyers recently," says Lucas Trevino, a realtor with Phyllis Browning Co.
Rival cartels clash in Mexican border city of Juarez, killing 11
11 people are dead after violence broke out between rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Officials said the violence started inside the state prison on Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang clashed with members of the rival gang Los Chapos. Two inmates were killed and 20...
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
Man shot several times by coworker inside North side business
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by a coworker at a business on the North side. Police were dispatched to the 15600 block of Huebner Road at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. According to officials, about 4 men were inside the business property...
Puppy that was found with her mouth bound shut finds her fur-ever home!
SAN ANTONIO – A happy ending to a tragic story! About a month and a half ago Bonnie Blue Eyes was rescued by the San Antonio Pets Alive after she was left to die outside in the heat with her mouth bound shut. Now the shelter reports that she...
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times
SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
Police discover dead man with gunshot wounds on East side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they found a dead man with gunshot wounds on the East side of town. The incident happened at 1:35 a.m. at North Polaris Street and Canton. According to officials, they were dispatched for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a...
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.
Two ladies rescued after crashing into parked car, flipping their vehicle over
SAN ANTONIO - Two women had to be rescued after their vehicle rolled over onto its side in Far Northeast Bexar County. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Bending Crest and Barton Rock Lane near Windcrest. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash when...
