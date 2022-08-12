Read full article on original website
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
penbaypilot.com
2022 Camden on Canvas raising upwards of $55,000 for library
CAMDEN — More than 200 people gathered in the historic Camden Amphitheatre for the Camden on Canvas live auction, raising upwards of $55,000 to benefit the Camden Public Library’s Campaign for the Future, July 31. Attendees bid on 20 freshly created plein-air paintings by Maine and New England artists. The auction capped a full plein-air weekend that saw locals and visitors interacting with the artists painting outdoors in Camden and Rockport, and later browsing the exhibit of completed works in the Amphitheatre.
The perfect Maine cabin oasis is on the market for $7.9M
ORLAND, Maine — When people think of Maine, words such as "getaway," "vacation," "nature," "wilderness," and more come to mind. This Orland property perfectly sticks to the typical stereotypes of Maine that out-of-staters envision when thinking about the Pine Tree State. Situated on Craig Pond, this luxurious, remote cabin...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset is a small town
An email arrived. “Subject: Crazy Blue House.” A property on Federal Street had been painted a “Smurfy” blue. Dan and Tracey Whitney, the owners, tried to get out ahead of the story, to calm neighbors who might have been alarmed by the bold color on the boulevard in Wiscasset’s historic district.
penbaypilot.com
A man waited three years for a trial. His case may change how Maine looks at speedy trial rights
Maine’s highest court may hear arguments on whether defendants must show they were harmed by a delayed trial, taking on the right to “speedy trials” amid a historic backlog of criminal cases across the state. Maine is among the few states not limiting the months or days...
Maine Taught Me a Lesson: I’m Not a Mainer and Have a Bad Pizza Palate
Mainers seem like passionate people, so I can't say I'm surprised. Mainers seem loyal and like they stick to their guns. Respect the Maine way or GTFO (google it if you don't understand the acronym). I get it. I respect it. But I didn't realize talking about trying a pizza place I've not only seen all over Maine but heard so much about was going to become an exploding volcano.
WGME
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event
Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
The Largest State Park In Maine Is Worth A Multi-Day Adventure
If you love Maine's wilderness, there is a good chance that you have visited Baxter State Park at least once. The park, which is home to Mount Katahdin, is the largest state park in the State of Maine. However, you may be surprised to find out just how massive the park really is! it is so large that you really need several days to fully explore the park.
penbaypilot.com
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
WCVB
The Spirit of Massachusetts in Kennebunk, Maine, has an interesting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Spirit of Massachusetts, located at4 Western Ave., Kennebunk, Maine, was once an educational vessel that traveled around the globe. Having sailed over 500,000 miles, the boat ventured to the Caribbean and Africa, to name a few. Ribcraft USA supplies rigid inflatable boats to the Navy...
Could Maine Soon See A 4 Day School Week?
If you work in one of Maine's school districts, you have a close family member who works in the school system, or you have children in school in Maine, you know that the last few years have not been easy for our educators. In a matter of days, schools went...
Nearly 100 New Apartments Could Soon Be Coming To Augusta
While a lack of housing in Central Maine has been an issue for years, the problem has really been brought to the forefront by the pandemic-caused migration of people to our area. We all know at least one person, regardless of income level, who has had problems finding an affordable...
penbaypilot.com
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN- OPEN
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
foxbangor.com
Jurassic Quest roars into Maine
BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Maine
The legislation is set to provide tax credits to qualifying electric vehicle owners. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
