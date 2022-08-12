Earlier this summer, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Council President Gabe Albornoz, Councilmember Tom Hucker, members of the Montgomery County State Delegation and representatives from EDENS to announce bringing a main “anchor” store back to the Burtonsville Crossing Shopping Center and the redevelopment of the vacant shopping center. It was revealed that the Phoenix-based company Sprouts Farmers Market will be coming to Burtonsville in what will be the grocery chain’s first store in Montgomery County. Since then, Total Men’s Primary Care has also signed on for the soon-to-be renovated shopping center. At the community announcement in late June, an EDENS representative stated that Sprouts may open as early as the second half of 2023. Below, you’ll see the justification statement submitted to Montgomery Planning:

