North Platte Police to participate in DUI campaign over Labor Day holiday
During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in North Platte & Lincoln County to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
Plans underway for 150,000 head feedlot coming to Dundy County
DUNDY COUNTY, Neb. — Nebraska’s next largest feedlot could be ready in the southwest part of the state by this time next year. The three founding partners in the project are called the “Blackshirt Feeders” they are Kee Jim, Calvin Booker, and veterinarian Dr. Eric Behlke. Behlke grew up in Benkelman in Dundy County. Dundy County will be the location for the new feedlot.
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
Come and be blessed at Livin Out Loud 2022, Gothenburg
Livin Out Loud is a Free outreach event in a relaxed outdoor setting to promote Christian fellowship and unity in the Body of Christ. Our purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ through Christian music, testimony, and other talents as He provides. For more information:. http://livinoutloud.org/
