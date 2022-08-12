DUNDY COUNTY, Neb. — Nebraska’s next largest feedlot could be ready in the southwest part of the state by this time next year. The three founding partners in the project are called the “Blackshirt Feeders” they are Kee Jim, Calvin Booker, and veterinarian Dr. Eric Behlke. Behlke grew up in Benkelman in Dundy County. Dundy County will be the location for the new feedlot.

DUNDY COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO