New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect
A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
fox8live.com
3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
wgno.com
Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
wgno.com
North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand shooting leaves man hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Bywater area that sent a man to the hospital Sunday. Officers say the man was taken by private vehicle. A call came in just before 12:50 p.m. of a shooting at the corner of...
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
fox8live.com
Barricaded Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help, as sheriff refuses to discuss jail standoff with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of inmates barricaded inside the Orleans Justice Center pleaded for food, medicine and help from behind a screened window Sunday (Aug. 14), while protesting what they called “inhumane” conditions inside the parish jail. “We haven’t eaten since Thursday,” one inmate yelled. Another...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Ninth Ward identified as commercial fisher, father of two
A man who was found shot dead Aug. 4 in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward has been identified as a commercial fisher and father of two from Poydras. Authorities say the body of Darrel Gonzales, Jr., 39, was discovered under the North Claiborne Avenue bridge at Jourdan Road. He had been shot multiple times.
wbrz.com
Standoff at New Orleans-area jail over after inmates set off sprinkler system, flooded pod
NEW ORLEANS - Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center barricaded themselves in and blocked out jail staff Friday night, giving them a letter with a list of demands. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the inmates in the pod are all either violent offenders...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NOPD searching for suspected armed robber
NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Ivan Ballard in the investigation of an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred August 12, 2022 in the 7800 block of Sail Street.
Ponchatoula PD cracks down on underage children operating golf carts on city streets
“I’m proud that we live in a golf cart friendly community and have not experienced any serious injuries throughout the past 15 years. However, I encourage parents to take additional responsibility to ensure that we continue to keep our children safe while they enjoy our beautiful neighborhoods and parks,” Layrisson said.
Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of driving a stolen vehicle with a large sum of drugs
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have reported that a man has been arrested for being accused of driving a stolen vehicle, having a firearm, and having a large sum of narcotics. NOPD was conducting a proactive patrol in the 1600 block of Newton Street when they noticed a...
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans East, incident believed to be domestic
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that left one woman with a gunshot graze wound Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Sail Street around 4:52 p.m. Ivan Ballard, 19,...
Slidell man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
The unidentified women were 68 and 73 when the deadly crash took place on US 190.
NOLA.com
Mother of 3 shot dead in Central City this week struggled with mental illness, ex-husband says
Zoe Berger Hall, a former nurse and mother of three, had begun to recover her footing amid a struggle with alcoholism and mental illness, starting her own odd-jobs business with her boyfriend and making a steady income, according to her ex–husband, Rhett Hall. When she was shot dead at...
brproud.com
Award-winning journalist recalls decades of crime issues in New Orleans
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Richard Angelico has taken up a few hobbies in his retirement. But his passion used to be chasing stories as an investigative reporter in Crescent City. “First thing I ever covered was a riot at Southern University,” Angelico said. “I did a lot of stories where...
lpso.net
RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison
Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison. Anybody have any scoop?. Apparently there is some sort of prisoner riot at the Orleans Parish Prison. Anybody have any scoop?. Paging SuperTaint. New Orleans Saints Fan. Neuro ICU - Tulane Med Center. Member since Feb 2010.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
