Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Crime-fighting Slidell police dog dies after tracking his last suspect

A Slidell police dog died in the line of duty Thursday, faltering after chasing and apprehending a theft suspect. Kano, 8, perished in the arms of his partner, Sgt. Jake Morris, at Pontchartrain Animal Clinic while receiving emergency treatment for previously undiagnosed spleen cancer. “Kano was an instrumental part of...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Fatal double shooting Sunday leaves woman dead, man and dog wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a double shooting in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, a dog reportedly was also wounded in the incident. The NOPD says, just after 4:50, officers responded to the intersection...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman killed, man injured in Canal St. shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Canal Street and North Derbigny shortly before 5 p.m. Police responding to the scene found the woman dead at the scene. A man was found a short distance away at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and North Claiborne. A dog was also reportedly injured in the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lpso.net

RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklyn Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Brooklyn Landry of Second Street in Lockport. Landry attended school at Central Lafourche High School today, but she did not return home after school. She was last seen at school wearing her school uniform. Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.
New Orleans, LA
