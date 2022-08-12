ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Logansport Tigers

LOGANSPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Logansport Head Coach Kevin Magee and the Tigers are moving on from their 1A championship loss a season ago. “How do you get up when you get beat in the last game? Let’s go back and do it again and finish like we want to,” said Magee.
LOGANSPORT, LA
KTAL

Sunday Night Sports Blitz: August 14, 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Sunday Night Sports Blitz, we preview the 2022 Pleasant Grove Hawks and hear from Grambling head coach Hue Jackson following the Tigers fall scrimmage. You can watch the Sunday Night Sports Blitz every Sunday at 10:30 on KTAL-TV.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTAL

Grambling scrimmages before Fan Day

GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – Grambling State University held its athletics Fan Day on Saturday, but before fans got to meet the Tigers’ football team, those willing to brave the heat received an opportunity to see the G-Men in action during a gridiron scrimmage inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GRAMBLING, LA
clearpublicist.com

Warhawks Drop Exhibition to LA Tech

MONROE, La. – Louisiana Tech scored a goal in the ultimate 10 minutes of every fifty percent and two Lady Techster keepers mixed on a shutout as LA Tech topped ULM, 2-, in an exhibition match Saturday evening at Brown Stadium. Riley Bonadie scored off an guide from Kalli...
RUSTON, LA
Haughton, LA
Shreveport Magazine

The City of Shreveport will host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase

Shreveport, LA – According to the city officials, the games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. City officials also said that Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New Christian school opens in Marshall

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Many people have spoken out against its removal, citing its memorable history and suggesting that the facility could be renovated instead of demolished. Caddo Schools respond to bus complaints. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Caddo Schools Dept. of Transportation responds to bus complaints.
MARSHALL, TX
Natchitoches Times

Wade commissioned as U.S. Army officer

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University ROTC Cadet Alex J. Wade was commissioned Friday, Aug. 12 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. Wade, a California native who grew up in Natchitoches, credited her family, friends and JROTC instructors at Natchitoches Central High School for “shaping me into the person standing before you.” In addition to thanking her academic advisors, she thanked the faculty and staff of the Department of Health and Human Performance and the Department of Military Science for their guidance and support as she completed degree and military requirements for graduation and commissioning.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

You Ready For Exciting Ray Forcier Memorial Benton Rodeo?

Ed Jordan of the Rockin' J Cattle Company, producer of the 13th Annual Ray Forcier Memorial LRCA Rodeo in Benton, is as giddy as a four year old on Christmas Eve. It's because he knows just how excited people are for any type of entertainment these days, especially a show like next weekend's scheduled rodeo at the Willie Waggoner Memorial Arena right beside Benton High School.
BENTON, LA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSLA

Very hot to start the week, relief on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Get the water jugs ready and find the sunscreen because you will need both of them for the start of this week. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service Shreveport Office for most of the region tomorrow from Noon until 7 PM. Measured high temperatures tomorrow may very well rise above the 100-degree mark. Heat index values will easily exceed 105 in some places, hence the advisory. Other alerts may be needed Tuesday and Wednesday and we will let you know when and if the NWS issues them. Lows tonight and tomorrow night will drop to the mid and upper-70s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal

The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district. Bossier City apartment holds lemonade fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Extending broadband to rural Caddo Parish will be costly

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Extending affordable broadband internet access to people out in rural parts of the country is a national push by the federal government. And a committee under the Caddo Parish Commission met for the first time to discuss how the state of Louisiana is helping further that goal of closing the digital divide in this area.
CADDO PARISH, LA

