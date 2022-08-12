ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlestown, RI

Whale carcass washes ashore in Charlestown

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
 3 days ago

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A dead whale that washed ashore Monday in Charlestown will be buried at the beach where it was found, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

The DEM said the minke whale was discovered along East Beach near the Charlestown Breachway.

Volunteers with Mystic Aquarium performed a necropsy on the carcass Thursday morning to determine the whale’s cause of death.

The DEM estimates that the whale was approximately 20-feet long.

