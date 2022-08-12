ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufd0U_0hEDaisV00

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Cross stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.

The United State Coast Guard found Cross’ boat — a Sea Ray, with “Vitamin Sea” on the back — about 12 miles from Sanibel.

The boat had no “obvious damage” and no one was found onboard, WBBH reported.

Cross is a radiation oncologist with GenesisCare in Naples.

Anyone with information on Cross’ whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 239-252-9300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
NAPLES, FL
NBC News

Missing Florida doctor's boat found abandoned offshore, crews continue search

The boat of a Florida doctor who has been missing since earlier this week was found, the Coast Guard said Thursday, but the doctor still hasn't been found. The United States Coast Guard Southeast said crews were searching for Dr. Chaundre Cross, whose 34-foot Crownline, "Vitamin Sea," was seen on Wednesday leaving Naples Bay Resort & Marina, about 40 miles south of Fort Meyers.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Sanibel, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat

An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
NAPLES, FL
WCVB

Twin sisters, firefighter and nurse, save woman's life while on Boston to Florida flight

WAYLAND, Mass. — Twin sisters from Massachusetts are being credited with saving a woman's life on a plane that was traveling from Boston to Florida. Wayland Firefighter Lindsay Byrne, who is also a paramedic, and her sister, Nurse Nicole Kelly, were on a trip to visit their parents and boarded an Aug. 1 JetBlue flight that was traveling from Boston Logan International Airport to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Oncologist#Cross#Genesiscare#Nexstar Media Inc
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida

Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting

A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
NAPLES, FL
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy