Florida doctor missing, boat found near Sanibel
NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a missing Florida doctor whose boat was found near Sanibel on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen on his boat leaving Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Cross stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants.
The United State Coast Guard found Cross’ boat — a Sea Ray, with “Vitamin Sea” on the back — about 12 miles from Sanibel.
The boat had no “obvious damage” and no one was found onboard, WBBH reported.
Cross is a radiation oncologist with GenesisCare in Naples.
Anyone with information on Cross' whereabouts is asked to call deputies at 239-252-9300.
