'Searching for passion': Local 'Spider-Man' chosen for TV, YouTube show

Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6. Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund.
Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival will be going on from Sunday, August 14th until Saturday, August 20th. Various vendors, kids’ activities, live bands, and magic shows will be happening throughout the week. Sheila Schreckengost is the chairman of the Groundhog Festival and she is looking forward to all the events […]
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Pittsburgh business owners share how a busy weekend in the city is impacting them financially
PITTSBURGH — It’s the most wonderful time of the year for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think they’ll have a winning season,” said Mike Huber of Canton, Ohio. “I don’t usually come to preseason, but I couldn’t miss (Kenny) Pickett’s debut,” said Harry Wilson of Cranberry.
First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
Pennsylvania state police, Somerset district attorney looking into disappearance of Berlin woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — State police and the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the disappearance of Tammy Berkey. The Berlin woman has not been seen or heard from in nearly a week. When Behemoth investigators went to her home over the weekend and encountered her...
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
'There is so much to see and do' Family fun awaits fairgoers in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties
Aug. 13—Celebrate the hardworking farm families in the region with old- fashioned fun at county fairs. The 122nd Somerset County Fair will be held Thursday through Aug. 27 at the fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale. "There's a lot of people who like to come down and meet with...
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
With so many people in town, businesses getting much-needed help
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The weekend of concerts continued at PNC Park on Friday night. Several bands of the 1980s rocked the thousands of people in attendance. With so many people in town, businesses are getting some much-needed help. According to some of the restaurant owners downtown, the number of people they are seeing is back to pre-pandemic levels. They hope this can be the beginning of long-term success. "You add an extra 35,000, 40,000 people down here and the whole scene changes," Redbeard's on Sixth general manager Brent Kightlinger said. He said it started Wednesday night and expects it to run...
Johnstown man in search for live liver donor
Douglas Fregly is a 59 year old Johnstown native. After a gall bladder surgery in 2017 , doctors noticed something wasn't quite right with his liver and diagnosed him with stage 4 liver disease. Before that Douglas was an active member of his community, he owned a business, Cambria Springs,...
Summer lovin’ food truck festival happening in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway. The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available […]
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
