5newsonline.com
Fayetteville man, 3 other Patriot Front members plead not guilty during Monday court appearance
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
5newsonline.com
Free math tutoring made available to Oklahoma students through new education initiative
OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) announced that parents of children in grades seven through nine will be able to register their children for free math tutoring. The program, titled Math Tutoring Corps, offers "high dosage tutoring in mathematics," according to a release by the...
