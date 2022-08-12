Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
Climate change doubles likelihood of ‘megastorms,’ extreme flooding in California: study
(The Hill) – The likelihood of a “megastorm” occurring in California has doubled due to climate change, according to a new study published on Friday. The study, published in the Science Advances journal, found an increased likelihood of runoff water occurring from harsher storms, creating the threat of debris flows and landslides later, according to a press release from the University of California, Los Angeles.
