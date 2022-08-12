Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
sports360az.com
Is Camp Tontozona for ASU? Purdy game-ball, add-delete high school sports
Camp T happened for the Arizona State football team on Saturday. They came, they saw, they left after about four-and-a-half hours. If you’re new to ASU football, Camp Tontozona is 22 miles east of Payson on Highway 260. It’s a magical spot(or a dump), depending on which former coach you happen to come across.
Crust Brothers to Make Tempe Debut This Fall
The Scottsdale pizza restaurant is opening a second location.
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
phoenixmag.com
Best Fest Q&A: Chef Joey Maggiore of The Sicilian Butcher
Creamy cheese, rich meats and fresh heirloom tomatoes. These are all ingredients restaurateur Joey Maggiore uses in the dishes at his Phoenix restaurant, The Sicilian Butcher. Try them for yourself at Best Fest and learn more about the illustrious Italian chef below. What can attendees expect from you at Best...
KTAR.com
Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K
PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
Senate candidate Blake Masters talks on indoctrination at universities
U.S. Senate Candidate Blake Masters hosted a roundtable discussion on indoctrination in public universities at the University of Arizona.
Arizona brothers attempt to swim across America, one lake at a time
ARIZONA, USA — Two brothers from the Phoenix area are attempting something that no one in recorded history has tried: halfway through their journey of swimming in one lake in each of the 50 states in under 30 days, all for a good cause. For brothers Joe and John...
Here are the Valley places that received measurable rainfall Friday
PHOENIX — Early afternoon storms brought heavy rainfall to the Valley on Friday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms around 3 p.m. and ran into the early evening hours. The weather brought heavy winds, flooding and power outages. Areas in north Phoenix and Scottsdale received the...
tornadopix.com
My 5 Favorite Luxurious Experiences At Scottsdale’s Top Resorts
Scottsdale offers many resorts and other options for lodging while exploring the countless activities of this beautiful city. Luxury resorts provide indulgent spas and relaxing pools and landscapes. Experience Scottsdale arranged for a few of the top resorts to host me, but all opinions are my own. I enjoyed the sumptuous spa amenities and feasted on healthy, delicious food. Here are a few of my favorite experiences.
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
The popular chain restaurant has announced plans for a second Arizona location.
azbigmedia.com
Chef Joey Maggiore will debut 2 new restaurant concepts
Husband-and-wife duo, Chef Joey and Cristina Maggiore, are the restaurateurs and co-owners behind Scottsdale-based The Maggiore Group and are introducing two all-new concepts after creating buzzy concepts in the Valley such as:. • Hashtag-inspired and social media worthy brunch hotspot Hash Kitchen famous for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
luxury-houses.net
A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Take a Trip To North Phoenix For This Superb Spicy Ramen
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. With many...
Popular Utah-based coffee chain plans expansion into Pinal County
(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — A Utah coffeehouse chain is set to expand into Arizona, with three new stores on the horizon for the Phoenix metro area. Beans & Brews Coffeehouse already has one Arizona store, situated in Colorado City. But the company has recently confirmed its plan to openthree additional locations in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
KTAR.com
Climate experts warn the variability of Arizona’s monsoon season is increasing
PHOENIX — Arizona’s monsoon season is consistently inconsistent. Variability year in and year out between dry versus wet summers is not strange for the Sonoran Desert. However, Arizona State Climatologist Erinanne Saffell said there has been an alarming trend over the past 25 years. After an “exceptionally wet”...
