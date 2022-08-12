Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
WKRG
Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
David Gunn: Pensacola abortion doctor murdered outside clinic
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — David Gunn, a doctor who offered abortion care in Pensacola, was walking into the clinic where he worked on the morning of March 10, 1993, when he was shot three times in the back. Gunn died that day in a Pensacola hospital. While he was the first abortion provider targeted because […]
Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’
UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
WEAR
Gary's Brewery hosts clothing swap in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A clothing swap was held at Gary's Brewery Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. Ashley Vadala recently moved to Pensacola and started the swap after realizing there weren't a lot of clothing swaps in the area. Vadala decided she wanted to create a swap for the local community. "Now...
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Civil suit accuses Hangout owner Shaul Zislin of rape in 2018
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Hangout owner Shaul Zislin is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by a former bartender at one of his restaurants, The Gulf, who alleges Zislin summoned her to his condo in May of 2018 and raped her. The lawsuit was filed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Blue Angels Jet makes pit stop in Mobile before heading to California
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Before it made its way home to California, a former Blue Angles Jet took a breather in Mobile. Marty Batura with Worldwide Aircraft Recovery has a tall task -- transporting a retired Blue Angels FA-18 Hornet from Florida to California. The piece of naval aviation history...
Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
seniorsmatter.com
Elder Care Attorneys in Mobile
Seniors make up a vulnerable component of our population, leaving them susceptible to various forms of elder abuse. According to the National Council on Aging, recent studies have revealed that nearly half of the elders with dementia experience neglect or abuse. It’s not uncommon for seniors to be taken advantage of by scam artists, family, or caregivers.
WEAR
High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
WEAR
Woman loses nearly $3,000 after man claims Gulf Breeze rental listing as his own
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman claims her family is out thousands of dollars after moving across the country to rent a Gulf Breeze home from a man who turned out to not be the real landlord. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is now investigating what they're calling...
Man killed at Oakwood Terrace apartments, believed to be self-defense: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released more details about a shooting that killed one man at Oakwood Terrace Apartments Thursday, Aug. 11 Deputies opened up a death investigation after they were called to the complex around 6:20 p.m. When deputies arrived they found a man shot to death inside one […]
Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot. Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
WEAR
The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
WEAR
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
