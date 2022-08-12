ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Motion to dismiss charges filed for Mobile City Councilman

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —The Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney filed a motion to dismiss charges against Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds. The document was filed Friday afternoon, in efforts to drop Reynolds Public Intoxication charges. Reynolds was arrested in Baldwin County on July 3rd, and taken to the Baldwin...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered woman in Escambia County ‘safely located’

UPDATE (5:54 p.m.): The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Troyer has been “safely located,” according to an update on Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Deborah Leigh Troyer, 30, was last […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola celebrates 462nd birthday by unveiling America’s First Settlement Trail

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Pensacola city leaders, the A1S Foundation, Visit Pensacola and the Historic Pensacola Trust all gathered at Plaza Ferdinand for the America’s 1st Settlement Trail Ribbon Cutting. Michael Carro said they started this project a year ago, with the inspiration behind the trail being the Freedom Trail in Boston. “Myself, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Florida man on juvenile rape charges

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment Aug. 10 on a Florida man on charges of aggravated crimes against nature, first degree rape, and oral sexual battery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury indicted 56-year-old Randy Nicholas of Pensacola, Fla.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Gary's Brewery hosts clothing swap in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A clothing swap was held at Gary's Brewery Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. Ashley Vadala recently moved to Pensacola and started the swap after realizing there weren't a lot of clothing swaps in the area. Vadala decided she wanted to create a swap for the local community. "Now...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Hangout Fest founder faces rape accusation in civil lawsuit

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A prominent Baldwin County business owner faces a rape accusation in a civil lawsuit filed Friday, Aug. 12. The lawsuit, filed by a former employee, claims Shaul Zislin began “grooming” the plaintiff in March 2018 and raped her at his Orange Beach condo in May 2018. Zislin is the founder […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
seniorsmatter.com

Elder Care Attorneys in Mobile

Seniors make up a vulnerable component of our population, leaving them susceptible to various forms of elder abuse. According to the National Council on Aging, recent studies have revealed that nearly half of the elders with dementia experience neglect or abuse. It’s not uncommon for seniors to be taken advantage of by scam artists, family, or caregivers.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

High Visibility Enforcement details to begin again in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office will begin conducting High Visibility Enforcement details again in Escambia County. High Visibility Enforcement allows deputies to educate the public on driver, pedestrian and bicycle safety as well as the Florida Laws that are associated with all three of these modes of transportation used in the community.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot at Cotton Wood Senior Apartments in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police were called to Cotton Wood Senior Apartments off Azalea Road after one man was shot.  Officers were called to the complex Friday, Aug. 12 for one person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

The Gulf, Hangout owner facing rape allegation in civil lawsuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Prominent coastal Alabama businessman Shaul Zislin, owner of The Gulf restaurant in Orange Beach, The Hangout, Surf Style stores and founder of the Hangout Fest, is facing an accusation of rape from a former employee in a civil lawsuit filed Friday afternoon. In the suit,...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.  Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

