ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans react to reopening of City's indoor pools

EL PASO, T.X. — The city of El Paso will reopen aquatic centers on Monday after they were closed for most of the summer. We spoke with several El Pasoans who told us they were excited and they could not wait to start using the indoor pools again. "I...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
cbs4local.com

El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Water: Repairs to sinkhole in central El Paso delayed

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The repairs to a 15-foot-deep sinkhole in central El Paso are expected to take a little longer, according to an El Paso Water spokesperson. Originally El Paso Water said all the repairs at the Yandell and Gateway South intersection would be done by Saturday, but that is no longer the case.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trainees
cbs4local.com

One person suffers injuries after a motorcycle and car crash

El Paso, TEXAS — Police were seen by KFOX14/CBS4 crews on scene responding to an accident that left one person injured in west El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. According to an officer on scene, the motorcyclist is still breathing but they are unaware of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Diocese of El Paso calls for peace following violence in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Diocese of El Paso released a statement about the violence in Ciudad Juarez. We were all shaken and saddened to hear of the violence that erupted yesterday in our sister of Ciudad Juarez. We are especially concerned for those caught in the cross-fire, innocent civilians, first responders and police personnel. As one family, we join our prayers with theirs, asking Our Heavenly Father for Peace, healing and reconciliation. On their behalf, we also plead with all those involved in provoking such violence and murderous threats to cease and help bring about a lasting resolution. Let us pray for the repose of souls lost in these past 24 hours, may their families be consoled and strengthen. May we who trust in God’s loving hand, persevere in faith and charity with those suffering under the sins of violence and oppression.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cbs4local.com

Emergence Health Network looks to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergence Health Network, an organization that helps El Paso residents with mental illness, intellectual developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders, is hiring for several positions. The organization is hosting a job fair Friday at its downtown office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Multiple lanes closed at I-10 West following a rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A two-vehicle crash has resulted in lane closures on I-10 West and Schuster. One lane remains open on I-10 West. The crash also resulted in a vehicle rollover according to officials. No injuries have been reported at this time. Check back for updates. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gang violence leaves 11 dead, 10 arrested in Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday. The federal government's security undersecretary,...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy