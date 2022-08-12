Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
KFVS12
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wpsdlocal6.com
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after leading police on a vehicle, foot pursuit
A Paducah man was arrested Friday after he led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit following a disturbance at a restaurant. Paducah Police said they responded to a fast food restaurant on Jackson Street, where 27-year-old Kinyare Taylor of Paducah was allegedly creating a disturbance and attempting to get into his ex-girlfriend's car. Police said as they arrived on the scene, Taylor was leaving a nearby gas station where they tried to stop him and the pursuit began.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of Mayfield home nets arrest of wanted Graves County men
A pair of wanted Graves County men are behind bars Friday following the search of a Mayfield home on Wright Street. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by State Police Friday afternoon in serving a search warrant on 43-year-old Charles Moore of Mayfield, who was wanted on numerous Graves County warrants.
wpsdlocal6.com
More photos from the scene
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Police seek public's help locating stolen motorcycle
The Paducah Police Department requests the public's help locating a motorcycle stolen Thursday from a home on Jackson Street. Police said they received a report from a woman stating her 2022 Honda motorcycle was stolen in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. They said the bike has Kentucky tags A3M-306.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” suspect arrested in West Tennessee
39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, Tenn. was arrested Friday through a joint effort by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies say heroic residents 'undoubtedly' saved a man's life in fiery Thursday evening crash
PADUCAH — More details are emerging about a fiery Thursday evening crash in Paducah that prompted numerous residents to attempt to extinguish the flames. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, one driver was uninjured and one is in the hospital in stable condition following the accident.
Toddler found wandering South Fulton streets, police searching for parents
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police are hoping the public can help identify a toddler they say they found wandering alone. Police say they found the girl, who is likely between three and four years old, wandering around Rochelle Way, which is in a residential area of the City of South Fulton.
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Best Friend Friday: McCracken County's Humane Society is ready to bring furry friends to you
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- What is more relaxing than cuddling a cute dog or puppy, especially at the end of a long school or work week? The McCracken County Humane Society now wants to bring adoptable animals to you. They call it 'Best Friend Friday' and say it is a win-win for people and pets.
WSMV
Officials confirm woman “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud was taken off the list Friday after being located and booked on the charge. The Office of Inspector General and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, TN, Friday. Horner was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.
