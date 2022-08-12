ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce names the 2022 Teachers of the Year

 3 days ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is nothing better than throwing a steak fry to show teachers just how much you appreciate them.

And night on Thursday was the perfect night to do that!

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held their annual steak fry to celebrate their appreciation honoring three teachers.

Those teachers were selected to be the 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Honorees include Wheeling Park High School Social Studies Teacher Ryan Stanton, Bridge Street Middle School Reading Teacher Shawna Safreed and Middle Creek Elementary Fifth Grade Teacher Gabrielle Burriss.

People enjoyed great food, live music, a chinese auction and even a 50/50 raffle.

The event took place at the Sonneborn Shelter in Wheelng.

It is an honor to be chosen by the staff at Wheeling Park High School as the Chamber of Commerce Teacher of the Year and I really owe it to the people who I work with.

Ryan Stanton, 2022 Teacher of the Year Recipient

I grew up in Ohio County schools so being selected as Teacher of the Year is almost like I’m giving back to all of the people who really dedicated their lives to my own education.

Gabrielle Burriss, 2022 Teacher of the Year Recipient

I actually feel really blessed. I was a student Ohio County Schools and now I am teacher of Ohio County Schools because a lot of people throughout the years poured into me and I’m really standing here tonight because my leaders at Bridge Street and my colleagues believed in me and that is why I’m here tonight.

Shawna Safreed, 2022 Teacher of the Year Recipient

Also, honored on Thursday evening, was 2022 Wheeling Park graduate Kaylynn Hall, who will be a freshman this fall at West Liberty University.

She is the winner of the one-thousand-dollar Williams Lea and Wheeling Area Chamber Scholarship.

Hall says she will major in nursing.

