TMZ.com
Meek Mill Splurges $200K on Dreamchasers Chain After Roc Nation Departure
Meek Mill is dropping big racks to celebrate his label, copping a dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain -- it's an interestingly timed purchase, and TMZ Hip Hop has all the diamond details. The piece, designed after a Native American dream catcher said to block out bad dreams, makes the most outta the...
hotnewhiphop.com
A Family Affair: Drake & Nicki Minaj Honor Lil Wayne's Legacy At The Young Money Reunion Concert
There might never be a time in music that can replicate the YMCMB era. In 2008, fresh off of the release of Tha Carter III, Wayne embarked on the "I Am Music" tour with a bigger mission on his mind than to promote his Grammy award-winning opus. It was a moment that helped form the foundation of Young Money. Though artists like Gym Class Heroes, Keri Hilson, T-Pain, Porcelain Black, and Keyshia Cole served as Wayne's opening acts, the show's real stars had yet to fulfill their potential. The most notable artists? Drake and Nicki Minaj. At that point, they created a small but powerful buzz around their names without the global acclaim they have today.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Blueface Officially Asked Her To Be His Girlfriend
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have always had a hectic relationship. From their social media arguments to their public appearances, the two have managed to stay relevant on the internet. After their recent back and forth though, according to Rock, it seems that they have finally made things official. Just last...
thesource.com
[WATCH] 50 Cent Talks Being Confronted By Beyoncé During His Beef With Jay-Z
In one of the first interviews on The Breakfast Club after Angela Yee’s departure, 50 Cent was the guest on the famed syndicated morning show on NYC’s Power 105 and discussed everything from his hunger during Power Of The Dollar to what he insinuated was regret in giving The Game his barrage of hit records that appeared on his solo debut The Documentary. One of the topics, which was brought to the surface by Charlamagne Tha God, will forever be celebrity folklore that can only be verified by Hov himself.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Ain’t It Funny: Ja Rule Finally Condemns Irv Gotti’s Ashanti Comments After Murder Inc. Head Shades Singer AGAIN
Irv Gotti still has Ashanti on the brain and the singer’s “brother” is finally putting out a statement on what’s transpired. Since his recent chatty appearance on Drink Champs, many people have urged Irv Gotti to stop discussing an alleged private relationship with Ashanti that happened twenty years ago, but Irv’s loose lips just keep on running. Even Rapper Fat Joe publicly dragging him wasn’t enough to quiet him, and in his latest interview, the record executive spoke on the songstress, AGAIN.
'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet
Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Believes "Ambition" & "Ego" Derailed Murder Inc Supergroup With Ja Rule & DMX
As the embers from his Drink Champs appearance continue to simmer, Irv Gotti is once again centerstage now that his Murder Inc docuseries has premiered on BET. Gotti's label housed several chart-topping artists of the late 1990s and 2000s including Ja Rule, Ashanti, Vita, and Charli Baltimore; however, prior to some of those successes, Irv attempted to shape a Hip Hop supergroup that was poised to take over the culture.
Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout
Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game's Eminem Diss Track Roasted By Fans On Twitter
The Game is a legendary artist in his own right, although. over the years, he has gotten himself into some trouble with his bars. He is an artist who has no issues with offending people, but sometimes, he goes so far over the top that fans don't really know how to support it. This has led to lots of online criticism over the last few years, and when he announced a 10-minute Eminem diss track, you can be sure that fans were chomping at the bit to let their feelings be heard.
Kanye West spotted with mystery woman after Kim K becomes single
It appears Kanye West isn’t holding his breath for Kim Kardashian to take him back now that the Skims founder is single again. The Yeezy CEO, 45, was photographed on Friday hanging out with a mystery woman in Malibu, Calif. while he met with designers and contractors at his $57.3 million estate, which is under construction. West reportedly bought the property in September 2021 amid his divorce from Kardashian, 41, and the 3,665-square-foot, beachfront property boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The concrete-heavy house was designed by award-winning self-taught architect Tadao Ando, but it seems the “Good Life” rapper still has some tweaks...
ETOnline.com
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
