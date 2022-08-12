Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked ‘Field of Dreams Game' same day his father died
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News
On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
NBC Sports
Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story
Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
MLB News: Astros Blunder Creates Hilarious Fan Reaction on Twitter
Even the most well-oiled machine can have an "oopsie" slip right through the cracks and this week, it happened in Houston with a Pedro Baez banner.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Former Rangers Exec Blasts Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to help the San Diego Padres for a postseason push. Instead, he'll miss the rest of the season.
Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Red Sox Closer Claims He Has Best Entrance Music in MLB History
Jonathan Papelbon had a bold claim regarding entrance music for closers.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game
In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
MLB・
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Bullpen implosion sends Twins further back in AL Central race
Jhoan Duran, Jorge Lopez and Emilio Pagan were all hit hard by the Angels.
Andy Reid chimes in on conditions at Soldier Field
The dried-up, brown spots on Soldier Field's grass were visible from the worst seats in the house. A concert destroyed some of the grass in one of the endzones and left the field in shambles. The grass was covered in brown, dry spots with holes and shoddy conditions overall. The...
thecomeback.com
Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English
When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
Bill Russell and the future of league-wide jersey retirements
The NBA broke a long-standing tradition on Thursday with the announcement that they would retire No. 6 across the entire league, in honor of NBA great Bill Russell who died on July 31. Any players currently wearing the number are allowed to continue doing so, but no new No. 6 jerseys will be issued.
NBA・
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS LOOKING TO HIRE THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FOR TV ANALYST ROLE
With former Blackhawk Eddie Olczyk leaving the team to join the Seattle Kraken as a TV colour analyst, the same role he had in Chicago, the organization is searching for a replacement. According to Jeff Agrest of Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks are interested in bringing back three-time Stanley Cup...
