The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

Out of the six teams that sat at first place in their respective divisions at the MLB trade deadline, only the Milwaukee Brewers did not elect to add a bat. At the least, Brewers general manager David Stearns did try to haul in a pair of former All-Star hitters. As noted by the New York […] The post Rumor: The 2 former All-Star hitters the Brewers tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game

In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Bears blasted for miserable playing conditions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in their lone preseason game at Soldier Field. Between now and Chicago’s Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, the groundskeeping crew at Soldier Field has a lot of work to do to get the playing surface ready for the regular season.
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English

When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

