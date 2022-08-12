Read full article on original website
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Union County Schools employee arrested Thursday in what the GBI described as a "shooting incident" targeting an unoccupied car now faces multiple aggravated assault charges. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided an update Friday, after what was supposed to be the first day of...
UNION COUNTY, Ga — A Union County Schools maintenance employee is in custody after authorities say he fired shots into a car parked on school campus. Officials told Channel 2 Action News the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at Union County Primary School. The GBI announced Friday...
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not said why 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville targeted and shot a specific unoccupied vehicle in the Union County Primary School parking lot Thursday afternoon. The GBI charged Brown, a maintenance employee for the Union County School System, with three counts of aggravated...
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — A day before classes were set to begin at Union County Primary School in Blairsville, an employee was taken into custody after an "isolated shooting at a specific unoccupied vehicle" Thursday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m....
The building at left was constructed as the Odd Fellows Hall in 1901 and the shotgun store on the right, the only remaining wood-framed commercial building in Demorest, was built in 1893. Demorest Commercial Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A family says lightning struck their home during a storm this week. They lost everything, including their dog. Channel 2′s Christian Jennings went to Breedlove Road, northeast of Canton in Cherokee County, where a mom and toddler are safe thanks a neighbor who rushed in to help.
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Four women are in custody after deputies say they went on a shoplifting spree before trying to speed away from officers. Dawson County deputies say a group of four women shoplifted from Outlet stores before trying to escape down Ga. 400. Shortly after, Forsyth County...
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Clarkesville that killed 22-year-old Christopher Coffman. Coffman was an occupant in a Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, from Gainesville. White failed to stop at the intersection of GA [..]
A motorcyclist has died, days after being injured in an Oconee County crash.
