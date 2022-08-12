ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, GA

WJCL

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
northgwinnettvoice.com

Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant

A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
WTVCFOX

Multiple shots fired at a Cleveland home, 1 person injured Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Multiple gunshots were fired at a Cleveland home early Saturday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office says it happened on Zion Hill Road, in southeast Cleveland, at around 2 a.m. (Note: The pin in the below Google Maps embed is not the exact address).
northgwinnettvoice.com

Fight led to Buford woman’s death, Gwinnett police say

A Buford resident has died from injuries Gwinnett police say she sustained in a fight with two other females. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra arrived at a local hospital with severe injuries she said she received during a fight she had been involved in earlier in the day with two other females. A few hours later, the victim died from her injuries.
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County

A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Central Avenue, Demorest

The building at left was constructed as the Odd Fellows Hall in 1901 and the shotgun store on the right, the only remaining wood-framed commercial building in Demorest, was built in 1893. Demorest Commercial Historic District, National Register of Historic Places.
vanishinggeorgia.com

Habersham County Courthouse, 1964, Clarkesville

This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
accesswdun.com

Hall County Commission approves residential development for Winder Highway

The Hall County Commission on Thursday approved a rezoning request allowing for the construction of 52 homes off Winder Highway in South Hall County. Applicant Ponderosa Land Holdings, LLC sought to rezone a 31.64-acre track on the west side of Winder Highway near its intersection with Plantation Drive to Planned Residential Development, which the commission approved unanimously.
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
