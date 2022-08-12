Read full article on original website
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Saints Backup QB Andy Dalton Returned Home a Winner in Preseason Loss
Saints backup quarterback returned to the Houston area a winner after engineering an opening drive with a touchdown.
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
If Ravens, Lamar Jackson don’t get a deal done by Week One, what happens next?
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has set a Week One deadline for getting a new contract in place with the team. Coach John Harbaugh has said a deal will get done when it gets done. So what happens if it doesn’t get done by Week One?. Obviously, it could still...
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the...
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Eagles inducting Hugh Douglas, Trent Cole into team’s Hall of Fame
The Eagles will induct Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas into their Hall of Fame on Nov. 27 when the team hosts the Packers. The team made the announcement during a special halftime ceremony Friday as part of the Eagles’ Legends Homecoming Game. The former edge rushers rank among the...
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
Wilson's injury could open Jimmy G-to-Jets trade possibility
Add a new team to the list of possible destinations for 49ers-quarterback-for-now Jimmy Garoppolo. The New York Jets’ preseason got off to the worst-possible start on Friday night when franchise quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson was running in the...
Bengals DE Wyatt Hubert retires
Bengals defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who spent all of 2021 on the non-football injury list, has decided to call it a career. The Bengals announced that Hubert has been placed on the reserve/retired list. He arrived as a seventh-round pick from Kansas State. He was the 235th overall selection in...
Packers activate Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, Christian Watson
The Packers are getting some offensive pieces back on the practice field. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that the team is activating offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson from the physically unable to perform list. LaFleur said all three players will be limited to individual work and walkthroughs for the time being.
Maiocco's 53-man 49ers roster projection before preseason opener
SANTA CLARA -- After two weeks of practices to open training camp, the 49ers will finally line up against some new faces. The 49ers have preseason games against Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston, along with two joint practices against the Vikings over a 14-day period beginning Friday night at Levi’s Stadium.
Matt Ryan “looked sharp” in Colts’ debut
Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons in Atlanta before the March trade that sent the former league MVP to Indianapolis. Now, everything once old is new again. Ryan made his Colts’ debut Saturday against the Bills. He played four series, going into the second quarter, and completed 6 of 10...
5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game
Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed
Green Bay is adding a kicker. The Packers are signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to agent Paul Sheehy. With longtime kicker Mason Crosby still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery, the Packers have a need for depth at the position. Gabe Brkic has handled the duties in camp but missed a 32-yard field goal during Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco on Friday.
Raiders sign Nate Brooks
After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home. According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal. Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one...
Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four
With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
