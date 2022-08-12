Read full article on original website
Related
Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89
The actor made history for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series."
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Jasmine Guy Dishes On Not Having Ownership Stake In ‘A Different World’
Now 60, actress Jasmine Guy is shedding light on her tenure on the ’90s classic sitcom A Different World. Guy recently appeared on the Uncensored podcast with Ryan Cameron, where she revealed that she still receives compensation for her beloved role as Whitley Gilbert, the sassy Southern belle of Gilbert Hall at an Historically Black College.
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Rosario Dawson Says ‘I Love You’ to Author Nnamdi Okafor — Ex Cory Booker Reacts
A new man in her life? Rosario Dawson has seemingly moved on with Nnamdi Okafor — and her ex-boyfriend Cory Booker already offered his stamp of approval to the new couple. The actress, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 9, to show a brief moment between her and the poet. During the clip, Dawson […]
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
TV tonight: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker argue over a jacket potato
Marriage is the BBC’s brilliantly acted drama about the minutiae of everyday life. Plus: an Oscar-winning team’s haunting Princess Diana documentary. Here’s everything to watch this evening
The Book of Life review – harmony and hope in a musical Rwandan journey
Odile Gakire Katese’s grandmother was killed with a machete and thrown into a latrine. The writer and activist shares this information so matter-of-factly it takes a moment to process what she has said. The point of her mentioning it is not to relive the horror of the Rwandan genocide of 1994, something she treats as an inescapable fact, but to lament a relationship with a woman she never knew.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nicholas Evans Dies: Acclaimed ‘Horse Whisperer’ Author Was 79
Nicholas Evans, the author of the bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer, has died. He was 72. In a statement, Evans’s longtime agent, Caradoc King of United Agents, confirmed the news to Deadline and said that Evans died following a heart attack on Tuesday, August 9. “He lived a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon. He was much loved and leaves behind his wife Charlotte, and four children, Finlay, Lauren, Max and Harry,” the statement continued. Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and started his career as a...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
As If Jay Ellis Wasn’t Hot Enough, He’s Also a Self-Proclaimed “Architecture Nerd”
You probably know Jay Ellis as Payback, one of the lovable new recruits in Top Gun: Maverick, this year’s biggest blockbuster thus far. Or if you were a huge Insecure stan, you probably had mixed feelings about him as the bungling, on-and-off boyfriend of Issa Rae’s character. His latest gig, however, is something entirely different: Ellis is currently the host of the second season of How Did They Build That?, a Smithsonian Channel series that examines several notable buildings and structures by probing the minds of the architects and engineers who brought them to life.
tvinsider.com
‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series
We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/14
Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at how left-handed people cope in a right-handed world. Plus: Seth Doane looks at the glamorous history of Italian Riva wooden boats; Ted Koppel visits a town that reinvented itself as Andy Griffith's "Mayberry"; Tracy Smith sits down with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, stars of the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie"; Martha Teichner delves into the story behind a new opera about a Muslim enslaved in America; Major Garrett looks at former President Trump's worst week yet; and Conor Knighton checks out how a small town in Illinois got on the map by dreaming VERY big.
"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
EW.com
A totally serious and scientific look at dragons in House of the Dragon
The world of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, looks and feels a lot different than the last time viewers visited Westeros. We're now 200 years earlier in history at a time when the Targaryen empire was at the peak of its power. It's a time of great prosperity and peace, and also a time where the most amount of dragons roamed the skies above the Seven Realms.
ComicBook
DC Shows Titans and Doom Patrol Reportedly "on the Chopping Block" After Batgirl Cancelation
There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.
ETOnline.com
Rick Springfield Emotionally Remembers Longtime Friendship with Olivia Newton-John
Rick Springfield is paying tribute to his longtime friend, Olivia Newton-John. The 72-year-old Australian-born singer gets emotional as he recalls their enduring friendship as both stars who relocated to America and rose up through the industry ranks around the same time. "It was a great camaraderie amongst Aussies back then...
CBS News
528K+
Followers
62K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0