Nichelle Nichols
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
The Guardian

The Book of Life review – harmony and hope in a musical Rwandan journey

Odile Gakire Katese’s grandmother was killed with a machete and thrown into a latrine. The writer and activist shares this information so matter-of-factly it takes a moment to process what she has said. The point of her mentioning it is not to relive the horror of the Rwandan genocide of 1994, something she treats as an inescapable fact, but to lament a relationship with a woman she never knew.
Deadline

Nicholas Evans Dies: Acclaimed ‘Horse Whisperer’ Author Was 79

Nicholas Evans, the author of the bestselling novel The Horse Whisperer, has died. He was 72. In a statement, Evans’s longtime agent, Caradoc King of United Agents, confirmed the news to Deadline and said that Evans died following a heart attack on Tuesday, August 9. “He lived a full and happy life, in his home on the banks of the River Dart in Devon. He was much loved and leaves behind his wife Charlotte, and four children, Finlay, Lauren, Max and Harry,” the statement continued. Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and started his career as a...
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic

After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
Architectural Digest

As If Jay Ellis Wasn’t Hot Enough, He’s Also a Self-Proclaimed “Architecture Nerd”

You probably know Jay Ellis as Payback, one of the lovable new recruits in Top Gun: Maverick, this year’s biggest blockbuster thus far. Or if you were a huge Insecure stan, you probably had mixed feelings about him as the bungling, on-and-off boyfriend of Issa Rae’s character. His latest gig, however, is something entirely different: Ellis is currently the host of the second season of How Did They Build That?, a Smithsonian Channel series that examines several notable buildings and structures by probing the minds of the architects and engineers who brought them to life.
tvinsider.com

‘Magpie Murders’ Star Lesley Manville Previews Her Twisty PBS Mystery Series

We get two whodunits for the price of one in the twisty six-parter Magpie Murders, adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his bestseller. Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris) stars as shrewd British book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes convinced her top author, Alan Conway (Conleth Hill), was killed after he turns in his final mystery minus the last chapter.
Distractify

'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories

Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/14

Guest host: Tracy Smith. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at how left-handed people cope in a right-handed world. Plus: Seth Doane looks at the glamorous history of Italian Riva wooden boats; Ted Koppel visits a town that reinvented itself as Andy Griffith's "Mayberry"; Tracy Smith sits down with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, stars of the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie"; Martha Teichner delves into the story behind a new opera about a Muslim enslaved in America; Major Garrett looks at former President Trump's worst week yet; and Conor Knighton checks out how a small town in Illinois got on the map by dreaming VERY big.
Herbie J Pilato

"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series

[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.
EW.com

A totally serious and scientific look at dragons in House of the Dragon

The world of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, looks and feels a lot different than the last time viewers visited Westeros. We're now 200 years earlier in history at a time when the Targaryen empire was at the peak of its power. It's a time of great prosperity and peace, and also a time where the most amount of dragons roamed the skies above the Seven Realms.
ComicBook

DC Shows Titans and Doom Patrol Reportedly "on the Chopping Block" After Batgirl Cancelation

There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.
ETOnline.com

Rick Springfield Emotionally Remembers Longtime Friendship with Olivia Newton-John

Rick Springfield is paying tribute to his longtime friend, Olivia Newton-John. The 72-year-old Australian-born singer gets emotional as he recalls their enduring friendship as both stars who relocated to America and rose up through the industry ranks around the same time. "It was a great camaraderie amongst Aussies back then...
