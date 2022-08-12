ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTV

City of Richmond comes together to support officer Burton

By Kaitlyn Kendall
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDbCX_0hEDXpCX00

RICHMOND – In the midst of heartbreak and tragedy, there is a sense of togetherness in the small town of Richmond as people come together to support an officer who was shot in the line of duty.

“Everybody knows everybody,” Brittney Willis said.

Willis is just one of many workers at Firehouse BBQ in the heart of Richmond who said Officer Seara Burton is frequent visitor to their restaurant.

“She has always been a sweet girl,” Willis said. “She has always been very nice and very polite.”

“Everybody constantly talks about how great she is,” Hannah Coyle said. “My Facebook has been flooded with messages about how awesome she is and how great of an officer she is.”

Burton was shot in during a traffic stop Wednesday evening in Richmond. She is currently in critical condition in a Dayton, Ohio hospital.

Richmond residents all agree that Burton is brave, strong and loves the community she serves.

“She’s got a life outside of that uniform too,” Toni Stephen said. “Officers serve the community, but outside of that uniform she has animals, family and friends. She is just one of us.”

Through the darkness, there is light.

“Everybody has been so brought together,” Coyle said.

Throughout the city there are signs of support with thin blue lines and pictures of Burton – who many in the community call a hero.

More than just signs and pictures, some in the community are rallying to raise money to donate to Burton and her family. The Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is collecting money as well to donate.

The Richmond community will hold a prayer vigil for Burton on Friday night. It is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. near the south entrance to the city building.

Those attending are asked to wear blue.

TOP STORIES: Elwood police officer shot, killed; suspect in custody | Suspect in Elwood cop's shooting fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, court doc says | Sheriff's office investigating mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop | Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie | Monkeypox: How it spreads and how to avoid it

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hundreds gathered around the south entrance of the Richmond City Building Friday night for a vigil to honor and pray for injured Richmond Police officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton, 28, a four-year veteran of the department, remains in the hospital on a ventilator where she is considered ‘extremely critical.’ On Thursday night, […]
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Togetherness#Police#Law Enforcement#Firehouse Bbq
wamwamfm.com

Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Fox 59

16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting

MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
MARION, IN
1017thepoint.com

RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o’clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
DAYTON, OH
FOX59

Richmond officer shot graduated top of her class at K9 officer training

RICHMOND, Ind — Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Vohne Liche provides rigorous, six-week training courses for K9 officers and their loyal companions. The owner and head trainer remember Seara’s time there fondly ”She did this out of the love for her […]
RICHMOND, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
WIBC.com

Muncie Man Tied Anderson Shooting and Officer Intimidation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a home invasion is now tied to another shooting and threatening to kill an officer. On Thursday, the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office added charges of intimidation and prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon on top of Devin Xavier Myers’ triple murder chargers.
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Chief: Richmond police officer 'fighting for her life' after shooting during traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is in critical condition following a shooting during a traffic stop Wednesday. According to preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police, Ofc. Seara Burton, a 4-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was conducting a traffic stop on a man at the corner of 12th and C streets when the man pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, striking her.
RICHMOND, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in “extremely critical” condition Thursday, her police chief said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting Wednesday evening. “Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life,” Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post Thursday night. Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.
RICHMOND, IN
WRTV

WRTV

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy