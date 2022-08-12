ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas

MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Badgers' Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids

MADISON, Wis. -- After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Monsoon Siam serves up the creeping heat of Thailand

Monsoon Siam, a cozy Thai joint launched in 2014 on Madison’s near east side, has earned a legitimate claim to being among the best Thai in town. That is saying a lot. For my recent visit, I curated a crew of six heat-loving people for dinner, including my Thai-American friend who has catered major live music events with mouthwatering Thai for hundreds of guests on her rural Wisconsin farm.
MADISON, WI
Kevin Alexander

Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium

The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
ourchanginglives.com

DLux – Smashed To Perfection

With only a couple of days set aside to explore Madison, we knew we’d have to keep on the move. Obviously, there would need to be meal breaks. Not just to refuel, but so that we could sample some of the flavors of this Midwest city. After a day of museum visits, we were looking forward to one of the local burger joints. DLux is located in the capital square area, so it was just a few steps from our last attraction. Our goal for this visit was to find a burger that is smashed to perfection.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening

OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise

A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...

