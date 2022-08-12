Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Nine Healthy Habits Invitational teaches kids healthy habits while enjoying golf
MADISON, Wis. — First Tee hosted a free golf tournament for local kids Friday. The Nine Healthy Habits Invitational at the Monona Golf Course gave dozens of kids the opportunity to enjoy a fun day of golf and the mental and physical health benefits it provides. The tournament is...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas
MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
fox47.com
Badgers' Jordan Turner raises money, donates backpacks to local kids
MADISON, Wis. -- After the Badgers finished up practice Saturday morning, Jordan Turner headed down the road to a local park to give back to his community. The sophomore inside linebacker partnered with The Road Home, a local organization that helps families who are experiencing homelessness find housing, to provide 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids in the area. In addition to the backpack drive, Turner also raised $2,000 for the local group.
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
captimes.com
Let's Eat: Monsoon Siam serves up the creeping heat of Thailand
Monsoon Siam, a cozy Thai joint launched in 2014 on Madison’s near east side, has earned a legitimate claim to being among the best Thai in town. That is saying a lot. For my recent visit, I curated a crew of six heat-loving people for dinner, including my Thai-American friend who has catered major live music events with mouthwatering Thai for hundreds of guests on her rural Wisconsin farm.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
ourchanginglives.com
DLux – Smashed To Perfection
With only a couple of days set aside to explore Madison, we knew we’d have to keep on the move. Obviously, there would need to be meal breaks. Not just to refuel, but so that we could sample some of the flavors of this Midwest city. After a day of museum visits, we were looking forward to one of the local burger joints. DLux is located in the capital square area, so it was just a few steps from our last attraction. Our goal for this visit was to find a burger that is smashed to perfection.
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers beat Lyon Towers by 12 in Game 2 of French trip
The Wisconsin Badgers win 80-68 in their second exhibition matchup in France.
WISN
Dodge County man helped find photos of troops killed in Vietnam for Wall of Faces
After 21 years, there is now a face to every name of a U.S. service member killed in the Vietnam War. "So, there's 58,281 men and women who are honored by the Wall," said Tim Tetz, of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For decades, the nonprofit Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
Janesville to introduce 75 Bird electric scooters for pilot program Monday
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Birds are flying into Janesville on Monday. No, not the feathered creatures. The company Bird will introduce 75 of its electric scooters to Janesville next week, the city announced. Electric scooter company Bird will introduce 75 scooters to Janesville on Monday, August 15. These scooters will offer an exciting new way for the community to get...
spectrumnews1.com
Dane County Humane Society aims to clear its shelters this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Humane Society is aiming to clear its shelters this weekend. DCHS reduced adoption fees on all dogs, cats and critters for the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14, as part of its “Clear the Shelters 2022” event. DCHS will take $50 off...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
nbc15.com
Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Multi-Cultural Fair in Waukesha; ethnic food, arts showcased
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's first ever Multi-Cultural Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 13 at Cutler Park. Featuring ethnic food trucks, art, dancing and music, the fair was held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. "When we come together as a community, it actually gives people the opportunity to see other...
fox47.com
Madison teen allegedly used Bitcoin to pay for bomb threats at Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison teenager facing multiple felony charges after a string of school bomb threats this past spring allegedly used cryptocurrency to pay others to make the threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case. During interviews with investigators, 17-year-old Joseph Garrison of Madison allegedly...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
