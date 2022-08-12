With only a couple of days set aside to explore Madison, we knew we’d have to keep on the move. Obviously, there would need to be meal breaks. Not just to refuel, but so that we could sample some of the flavors of this Midwest city. After a day of museum visits, we were looking forward to one of the local burger joints. DLux is located in the capital square area, so it was just a few steps from our last attraction. Our goal for this visit was to find a burger that is smashed to perfection.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO