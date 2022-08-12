Read full article on original website
sbnewspaper.com
Huerta inks LOI to play collegiate ball
After a standout high school career, Jaelynn Huerta has officially inked her Letter of Intent to play softball at the next level. The four-year varsity starter will be taking her talents to Vernon College where she expects to compete for a starting job right out of the gate. Huerta, who...
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects to a nearby resaca in the […]
Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday
10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
Valley residents selected as finalists in H-E-B recipe competition
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley residents were selected as finalists in H-E-B’s “Quest for Texas Best.” The products, “I Love Chamoy – Sugar Free Chamoy” and “The Sweet Blvd – Japanese Cotton Cheesecake” were selected as two of the 10 finalists, a press release from H-E-B stated. “I Love Chamoy” […]
celebsbar.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas
Miranda tweeted. “Now lawyers do their work.”The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.The paper obtained video of the Aug.
IMAS prepares students for the upcoming school year
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science and McAllen Public Utility are partnering together to prepare students and family members for the upcoming school year with their Back to School Blast Off event. Children and family members will be able to participate in hands-on art and science activities, inquire at community […]
Gulf disturbance to bring rain, storms to the Valley
UPDATE: An areal flood advisory has been issued for Eastern Starr County as heavy rainfall continues in the area from San Isidro down to La Grulla. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you have any outdoor weekend plans in the Rio Grande Valley, you might want to stay […]
Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
The Daily South
McAllen Delights with Innovative Cuisine and Vibrant Art
Long prized as a destination for birders and shoppers, the Texas border town of McAllen has evolved into a city with an impressive dining scene, a bounty of outdoor recreation opportunities, and enriching museums and entertainment. McAllen is located at the southernmost tip of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley,...
McAllen ISD provides free meals to all students
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Independent School District will be providing free meals to all students for the 2022-2023 school year. The school district will continue to operate with the Community Eligibility Program, a non-pricing meal service option for schools and students in low-income areas. The program approach helps ensure that all students receive […]
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
School districts hiring to fill in staff vacancies
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is ready to hire for the 2022-2023 school year to help fill in teacher and bus driver vacancies. Maricela Franco, the Director of Human Resources for BISD said the district is currently in need of 30 bus drivers. “Bus drivers are very important to the […]
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
virtualbx.com
New Agricultural / Vocational Complex – Los Fresnos CISD
Scope of work involves the construction of the Agricultural/Vocational Complex, including but may not be limited to construction of building A, B and D, canopy between buildings A and B, parking spaces, paving, sidewalks and drives, fencing, gates and operators. with additional site work. Trades involved are site work, concrete,...
147 COVID-19 cases in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported over 147 additional cases of COVID-19 today. Of the 147 new cases, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 3 self-reports from at-home testing. The county has also reported 79 probable reports based on antigen testing. Cameron County’s death toll remains at 2,277. The county […]
progresstimes.net
Agua SUD approves redistricting plan
The Agua Special Utility District approved a redistricting plan Monday that didn’t make any major changes to the existing districts. During a meeting on Monday afternoon, the Agua SUD board approved a redistricting plan drafted by attorney Rolando L. Rios of San Antonio. “Once every 10 years, pursuant to...
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
Brownsville trucker stopped at border checkpoint in Jim Hogg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Brownsville trucker was stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Jim Hogg County, which resulted in him being charged with the sexual assault of a child. This comes after agents saw that the passenger was a young girl. 44-year-old Alejandro Martinez Nava, is from...
