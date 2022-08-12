ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

RAILROAD MUSEUM NEEDS VOLUNTEERS FOR SPECIAL PROJECT

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH A TWO DAY ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 23RD AND WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24TH. THE ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD LAB WILL PREPARE ARTIFACTS RECOVERED DURING THIS PAST APRIL’S ARCHAEOLOGY FIELD PROJECT.. THE WORK WILL INVOLVE CLEANING, SORTING, AND PACKING...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Local churches gather for week-long prayer project "Revive Siouxland"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several churches in Siouxland have been gathering for a week-long prayer project hoping to revive their community and help share the love of Christ. It's called Revive Siouxland, all week the group has been going out into the community meeting and praying with people. Each...
SIOUX CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week

SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ. Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire...
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Twiford family remembered during memorial service

LAUREL, Neb., (KTIV) - The community of Laurel, Nebraska, came together, Friday, to remember three of their own tragically taken from them on August 4th. Family and friends said goodbye, Friday morning, to three members of the Twiford family, who were killed in a quadruple homicide, in Laurel, Nebraska. Cars,...
LAUREL, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center to reconstruct DQ corner

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved a bid to construction the intersection by Dairy Queen in Sioux Center before the Highway 75 expansion project gets underway. At its Aug. 3 meeting, the council approved the $359,297.15 bid from Hulstein Excavating of Edgerton, MN. It was the low bid...
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damaged garage in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a garage fire near 16th Street and Summit Street in Sioux City on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. The detached garage has major damage to the siding, and interior with visible smoke still coming off the structure as of 3:45 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families

Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police are on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29. The accident happened just shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: What a coincidence.

THE MINI: On Thursday, as news of Former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment splashed across the front page, the Journal had the perfect Quote of the Day from Shakespeare; "No legacy is so rich as honesty". -- John L. Sandman, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WOWT

1 dead, 2 injured in Dodge County crash

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say a man has died following an overnight crash on the south side of Scribner on Highway 275. The man killed is in his 20s and is from northeast Nebraska. A couple in a second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The...
DODGE COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man jailed for assault, more

ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault, disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior, and public intoxication. The arrest of Bradley Alan Vande Griend stemmed from an argument with a household member, according to the Rock...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kmaland.com

Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges

(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
BEDFORD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested on felony drug charges in rural Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. -- Two people are facing drug charges after a call of a suspicious car in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they got a report of a suspicious pickup parked near the historic Bega School, north of Stanton Thursday morning around 7:00. On arrival, authorities said...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Five charged for being at meth gathering

PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
PAULLINA, IA

