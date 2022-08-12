Murder suspect fatally shoots himself after leading police chase, APD says

ATLANTA — A man who led police on a chase on Thursday is dead.

According to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials, he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

GBI officials say troopers responded to the area of Interstate 75/85 South and University Avenue to assist officers with the City of Atlanta Police Fugitive Unit with stopping a vehicle. Troopers were advised the driver of the vehicle was wanted for murder.

The suspect’s vehicle was located as it was traveling east on University Avenue, and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver pulled into the parking lot of a food mart located at 1238 Pryor Road.

Officials said the driver then attempted to flee from the parking lot, but officers performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing the suspect to crash his vehicle.

As troopers and Atlanta Police Department officers went to approach the victim, they heard shots come from inside the vehicle.

They removed the suspect from the vehicle, and it appeared the driver endured a self-inflicted gunshot, GBI officials said.

According to APD, the man was a suspect in the death of a woman who was killed on Wednesday afternoon at The Parks at Brown Mills Apartments.

